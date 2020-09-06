Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lumpectomy market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the lumpectomy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the lumpectomy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lumpectomy market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the lumpectomy market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the lumpectomy market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the lumpectomy market on global and regional basis.

Lumpectomy is the surgery carried out to eliminate cancer or other anomalous tissue from breasts. Lumpectomy is also known as wide local excision or breast-conserving surgery. During the lumpectomy procedure, a small quantity of normal tissue surrounding the lump is also extracted to help confirm that all the cancer or other anomalous tissue is eliminated.

Factors such as increasing breast cancer burden worldwide, increasing cases of breast cancer, growing need for breast cancer surgeries, encouraging government will act as major driving factors in the growth of global lumpectomy market. Technological improvements in the field of lumpectomy and initiatives taken by governments will present an opportunity for the market players in the lumpectomy market. Nonetheless, stringent guidelines, lack of skilled medical professionals, and high cost will restrict the growth of global lumpectomy market.

The global lumpectomy market has been split into product, end user, and region. Based on type, lumpectomy market has been segmented into lumpectomy surgical tools and lumpectomy systems. The lumpectomy surgical tools segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to launch of new and innovative products. The end user segment has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, and clinics.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to high awareness and presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are presence of skilled medical professionals and favorable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to high breast cancer prevalence and initiatives taken by government to increase awareness regarding breast cancer. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Dune Medical Devices, ClearCut Medical, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Novian Health, iCAD Inc among others.

This report segments the Global Lumpectomy Market as follows:

Global Lumpectomy Market: By Product

Lumpectomy Surgical Tools

Lumpectomy Systems

Global Lumpectomy Market: By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Global Lumpectomy Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

