The report covers forecast and analysis for the label-free array systems market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the label-free array systems market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the label-free array systems market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for label-free array systems market was valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1.9 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the label-free array systems market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the label-free array systems market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the label-free array systems market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the label-free array systems by segmenting the market based on technology, application, end user and region. All the segments of label-free array systems market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Label-free detection methods are widely being used over traditional label-based for detection of molecular interactions. Label-free detection is of prime importance where labels can compromise the function of target e.g. in case of protein targets, protein function may be compromised in presence of fluorescent label. Label free methods are widely used because they are typically harmonious with real-time detection allowing determining association and dissociation rates of interacting molecules. A large number of techniques are used for label-free detection which include interferometry, quartz crystal microbalance, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), diffraction etc. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) is widely used technique for label-free array systems.

The demand for label-free array systems market is driven by increasing drug discovery projects and growing preference for precision or personalized medicine. Also, focus of key pharmaceutical players on development of novel drug targets for various chronic diseases, and increasing R&D investments are other factors that boost the market growth. However, alternative next generation label free technologies such as microarrays, biochips, mass spectrometers and high cost of label-free array systems may pose challenges to label-free array systems market. Technological advancements are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players operating in the global label-free array systems.

Based on technology, global label-free array systems market is bifurcated into cellular dielectric spectroscopy, bio layer interferometry, surface plasmon resonance (SPR) and other technologies. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) technology segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. SPR can be used as alternative to single or dual color labeling detection techniques and thus will gain the momentum in the market.

Based on application market is segmented into protein complex and cascade analysis, antibody characterization and development, protein interface analysis, drug discovery and other applications. In 2018, drug discovery was the largest application segment due to increasing investments and R&D activities for novel drug development activities. Antibody characterization and development application segment will register highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for monoclonal antibody.

The end user segment is divided into contract research organizations, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes and other end users. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for largest market share due to increasing R&D investments for drug discovery projects. Contract research organizations will witness highest growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for outsourcing services for drug development and clinical trials.

North America dominated the global label-free array systems market in 2018. Increasing investments from major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery and novel target identification along with increasing demand for personalized medicine are factors that are expected to drive the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Availability of funds, increasing focus on novel therapy development, increasing drug discovery projects, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for label-free array systems market in the coming years. Focus of major pharmaceutical giants to capture growth opportunities in emerging markets, growth in CRO industry in emerging countries like China, India etc., and increasing R&D investments are factors promoting label-free array systems market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are PerkinElmer, Molecular Devices LLC, GWC Technologies, ForteBio, F.Hoffman La Roche, Eppendorf AG, Biorad Laboratories, Bioptix Inc., Biacore (GE Healthcare), Attana AB, and Agilent Technologies among others.

