Abstract

According to the report, global demand for helicobacter pylori testing market was valued at USD 404.6 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 660.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global helicobacter pylori testing market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Helicobacter pylori or H. pylori is gram-negative, an aerobic, bacteria detected in the stomach. It plays an important role in maintaining the ecosystem of stomach. H. pylori infection is caused when the spiral-shaped bacteria attacks the small intestine, esophagus, & lining of the stomach which leads to peptic ulcers, chronic gastritis, and gastric cancer. As per the stats provided by National Institute of Health, globally about 10% of children and 80% of the adults are prone to have H. pylori infection. Moreover, various new tests are under development stages which is augmenting the market growth globally.

The study provides a decisive view on the helicobacter pylori testing market by segmenting the market based on test type, method, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for helicobacter pylori testing is segmented on the basis of test type into invasive and non-invasive testing. Invasive testing is further segmented into rapid urease test, histology, and HP culture. Non-invasive testing market is further segmented into serologic test, urea breath test, and stool antigen test. The non-invasive testing segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Growing awareness and rising prevalence of infections is driving the market for H. pylori non-invasive testing market. Based on method the market is segmented into laboratory based testing, and point of care testing. Point of care testing accounted for major share of the market in 2018, since these tests are less expensive and provide with accurate results in short time span.

Based on end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, and others. Hospitals held major share of the market in 2018 since these provide convenience offered by them to the patients. Besides, high adoption rate and large patient pool for new instruments and tests for diagnosis of H. pylori is likely to fuel the market growth of this segment globally. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the developing in biotechnology industry in this region. Moreover, the development in disease diagnostic and testing sector across all the developing countries is likely to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the helicobacter pylori testing along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the helicobacter pylori testing market on global level. Growing geriatric population base, rising prevalence rate of gastritis and infectious diseases are some of the factor propelling market growth. Besides, rapid advances in technology, awareness about immunodiagnostics among population, and rising product approvals and innovations are likely to boost the market growth for global helicobacter pylori testing. Industry players are also investing in R&D process in order to gain competitive advantage and provide distinguished solutions. Developed countries are implementing non-invasive techniques in various areas of healthcare. Additionally, various government organizations are also putting efforts to create awareness among public regarding H. Pylori infection thus further propelling market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for helicobacter pylori testing include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Gulf Coast Scientific, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Meridian Biosciences, Abbott, Quidel Corporation, and Cardinal Health.

This report segments the global helicobacter pylori testing market as follows:

Global Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Test Type Segment Analysis

Invasive

Histology

Rapid Urease Test

HP Culture

Non-Invasive

Serologic Test

Urea Breath Test

Stool Antigen Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Method Segment Analysis

Point of Care Testing

Laboratory Based Testing

Global Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Global Helicobacter Pylori Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

