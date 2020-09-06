Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ligation Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ligation Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ligation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Ligation Devices Market: by Product (Handheld Instruments, and Accessories (Clips, and Clip Remover)), by Type (Minimally Invasive Surgeries, and Open Surgeries), by Application (Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for ligation devices market was valued at USD 832.9 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 1,285.9 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global ligation devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Ligation devices are used to close an incision during a surgery or to join separated tissue or organ parts. These devices are used in open and minimally invasive surgical procedures as well as laparoscopic procedures. Endoscopic ligation is an effective method for the treatment of protuberant lesions and is most widely used for the management of bleeding in the gastric varices, angiodysplasia and esophagus. Ligation is a most feasible method to remove upper gastrointestinal lesion. It also helps in reducing the risk of related complications like perforation and hemorrhage.

The study provides a decisive view on the ligation devices market by segmenting the market based on product, type, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for ligation devices is segmented on the basis of product into handheld instruments, and accessories. The accessories market is further segmented into clips, and clip remover. The accessories segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to the availability of these accessories like clips in various sizes and its multiple use in single procedures has boosted the market growth for this segment globally. Based on type the market is segmented into minimally invasive surgeries, and open surgeries. Minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) held major share of the market in 2018 since these offer benefits like reduced post-operative cost and quick recovery time. Besides, these procedures are associated with lower chances of readmission, shorter hospital stays and low surgical site pain, infection, and mortality.

Based on application the market is bifurcated into cardiothoracic surgeries, urological surgeries, gynecological surgeries, gastrointestinal & abdominal surgeries, and others. Gastrointestinal & abdominal surgeries held major share of the market in 2018 mainly due to growing prevalence of age-related diseases along with the rising demand for these devices in diagnostic and therapeutic gastrointestinal procedures. Based on end user the market is bifurcated into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Hospitals held major share of the market in 2018 since number of surgical procedures are carried out in hospitals and growing number of hospitals worldwide. As per the stats provided by American Hospital Association (AHA), there were more than 6,000 active hospitals in the U.S in 2017 from 5,500 hospitals in 2016. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market in 2018 due to the high cost of treatment and the rising number of procedures. Besides, government spending and presence of key players as further boosted market growth in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the ligation devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the ligation devices market on global level. Growing minimally invasive surgical procedures is likely to drive the market growth for ligation devices. Besides, rising number of gynecological, gastrointestinal, urological, and cardiac surgery procedures which require ligation devices for treatment is further propelling market growth. Besides, growth in the prevalence of age related diseases and demand for endoscopic procedures which require ligation devices are also propelling the devices market. Elderly population is also considered to be prone to chronic conditions and digestive disorders. In addition, the high adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries, especially among the geriatric population base has also boosted market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required information. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for ligation devices include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grena Think Medical, Medtronic, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Genicon, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

This report segments the global ligation devices market as follows:

Global Ligation Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Handheld Instruments

Accessories

Clips

Clip Removers

Global Ligation Devices Market: Type Segment Analysis

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Open Surgeries

Global Ligation Devices Market: Application Segment Analysis

Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgeries

Gynecological Surgeries

Cardiothoracic Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Others

Global Ligation Devices Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Ligation Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Ligation Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Ligation Devices Market: by Product (Handheld Instruments, and Accessories (Clips, and Clip Remover)), by Type (Minimally Invasive Surgeries, and Open Surgeries), by Application (Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiothoracic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580