The report covers forecast and analysis for the Ophthalmic Perimeters market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Ophthalmic Perimeters market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Ophthalmic Perimeters market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Ophthalmic Perimeters market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Product, End User, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Ophthalmic Perimeters Market was valued at approximately USD 262.54 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 356.94 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.53% between 2018 and 2025.

Ophthalmic instruments designed to measure and assess the region (visual field) in which stimuli projected on a curved surface can create the illusion of vision in a straight-ahead position with the ears. Such instruments may assess the central and peripheral visual field and typically the areas of vision (scotomas) missing or depressed. The decision ultimately defines the ability of each eye to see white test items separately. Ophthalmic perimeters may use dynamic (kinetic perimeter) or fixed (static perimeter) mobile targets. The results are usually reported for each eye and include a continuous curve on a polar-coordinate chart that defines the visual field boundary. Such perimeters are used to diagnose and determine pathologies that cause peripheral vision constriction (e.g. retinal detachment, retinitis pigmentosa) or affect peripheral and central vision, such as intracranial pathologies.

The study provides a decisive view on the Ophthalmic Perimeters market by segmenting the market based on Product, End User and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on the Product segment, the market is bifurcated Static, Kinetic, and Combination. During the forecast period, the segment of combination ophthalmic perimeters is expected to experience the fastest growth. Due to its high resolution, which can capture wide affected area, these combined instruments help to analyze peripheral defects. In addition, these apps produce accurate results in less time, which is expected to improve its level of adoption. Static perimeter held the largest share in 2018 and during the forecast period is expected to show moderate growth. In children with glaucoma, successful use of fixed perimeter in visual field testing is expected to drive development in the category. In addition, these tools are easily available for vision screening in people with glaucoma and macular disorders on the market.

Based on the End User segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, Specialty Ophthalmic Clinics and Others. In 2018, hospitals hold the largest share of the market. Increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and increasing competition in healthcare providers are expected during the forecast period to boost demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters. In addition, increasing mergers & acquisitions between non-profit ophthalmology and hospitals and growing developments in outpatient care centers are some of the factors expected to drive demand for new installations in the coming years. Up surging prevalence of eye disorders correlated with age & lifestyle and increasing numbers of ophthalmologists in developing countries are expected to intensify the demand for ophthalmic clinics, which is also expected to drive growth in the segment of clinics. In addition, several hospitals are also establishing specialized ophthalmic centers for different procedures such as examination of the visual field.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to high adoption of technologically advanced medical devices and increased demand for reliable instruments, North America had the largest market share in 2018. In addition, it is anticipated that the presence of global & local manufacturers and suppliers in the area will also boost overall growth. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is also expected to see the fastest growth. Rapidly developing economies and improving healthcare services are expected to drive development in Southeast Asian countries, China and India. In addition, advanced products are available at affordable prices due to the local presence of players such as Optitech Eyecare & Medmont International, which is expected to boost the demand during the forecast period. A large number of players are exporting perimeter ophthalmic devices to MEA countries, further boosting production.

Growth in non-profit organizations and the development of outpatient care centers are major factors that fuel the market for ophthalmic perimeters. During the forecast period, increasing competition is expected in the ophthalmic care service industry to boost demand for technologically advanced perimetry systems. Technological advances in perimetry systems include high-quality displays, software development for image processing & analysis, and organizational simplification. In addition, it is anticipated that the implementation of advanced perimeters at competitive prices would raise the replacement rate of old perimeters.

Key players within global Ophthalmic Perimeters market include Carl Zeiss AG, Centervue S.P.A., Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Konan Medical USA, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., Metrovision, Nidek Co., Ltd., Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o., Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., and Topcon Corporation amongst others.

The report segments global Ophthalmic Perimeters market as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: Product Segment Analysis

Static

Kinetic

Combination

Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Specialty Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

