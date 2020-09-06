Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Collagen Casings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Collagen Casings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Collagen Casings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Collagen Casings Market: by Product (Edible and Non-Edible), by Caliber (Small and Large) by Application (Fresh Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dry-Cured Sausages, Meat-Based Snacks, and Others), and by End-Use (Industrial Food Processing, Foodservice, Private Label, Butcheries and Meat Processors, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global collagen casings market accounted for 1370 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to reach 2380 USD Million in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The report collagen casings cover forecast and analysis on a global and regional level. The study provides an inclusive estimation of the market, emerging trends, rivalry, opportunities, and industry-validated market records. The report offers historical data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

Collagen is a protein from the human body which is found in bones, skin, muscles, and tendons. Collagen casings are an animal protein which is mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, bones, and tendons. It can also be derived from fish and poultry. There has been a significant rise in demand for collagen casings for manufacturing sausages over the years. Plenty of advancements have been made in the manufacturing of collagen casings over the years. Continues research and developments and investments have been made by manufacturers to produce better sausage products that are accepted by consumers across the globe.

The global collagen casings market has been classified into edible and non-edible collagen casings on the basis of the product. Edible collagen casings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Edible collagen casings are widely popular among consumers.

On the basis of product, the global collagen casings market is segmented into small and large segment. In the global collagen market, the small collagen casings segment accredited for one of the largest market shares in 2018. The small collagen segment accounted for more than 50% share in 2018. This segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Large collagen casings caliber is non-edible and is used for cooked sausages.

Based on the application, the global collagen casings market has been segmented into cooked sausages, fresh sausages, meat-based snacks, dry-cured sausages, and others. The fresh sausage segment has accounted for the maximum market share in terms of revenue. This segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast timeline.

Based on end-use, the global collagen casings market has been divided into private label, food service, meat processors, industrial food processing, butcheries, and others. The foodservice segment dominated the market share in 2018. The segment is projected to GROW at a rapid rate over the forecast timeframe.

Based on the region, North America dominates the market share. A developed food industry in the region, coupled with the rising demand for sausages in a variety of dishes from consumers is expected to fuel the regional market growth. Moreover, as collagen casings are easy to prepare, the increasing consumption of on-to-go food products in the region is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast timeline.

The global collagen casings market includes major players including WESCHENFELDER DIRECT LIMITED, Nitta Casings, Inc., DeWied International (OVERSEA CASING COMPANY, LLC), LEM Products Inc., Fabryka Oslonek Bialkowych FABIOS S.A., Fibran, S.A., Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Nippi, Inc., Devro PLC, and Viscofan, S.A.. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and collaborations. These companies are centering more on investment in expansions, innovations, and collaborations to increase their market share.

The report segments the global collagen casings market as follows:

Collagen Casings Market: Product Segment Analysis

Edible

Non-Edible

Collagen Casings Market: Application Segment Analysis

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-Cured Sausages

Meat-Based Snacks

Others

Collagen Casings Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Industrial Food Processing

Foodservice

Private Label

Butcheries and Meat Processors

Others

Collagen Casings Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Collagen Casings in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Collagen Casings Market: by Product (Edible and Non-Edible), by Caliber (Small and Large) by Application (Fresh Sausages, Cooked Sausages, Dry-Cured Sausages, Meat-Based Snacks, and Others), and by End-Use (Industrial Food Processing, Foodservice, Private Label, Butcheries and Meat Processors, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580