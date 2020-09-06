Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Maqui Berries market.

Abstract

The global maqui berries market valued US$ 850.3 Million in 2018 and is expected value US$ 3855.7 Million in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.8%. The report covers forecast and analysis for the maqui berries market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Maqui berry is an exotic and dark fruit belonging to the Elaeocarpaceae family. These berries are generally grown in Chile and Argentina. The leaves of the plant are generally dark in color and are oval in design. The flowers are typically large and unisexual. Maqui berries are widely consumed for weight management, treatment of heart diseases, as well as for general health and wellness. Maqui berries contain antioxidants, which protect body cells from damage. Moreover, maqui berries also contain other vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, B1, and B3.

Maqui berries are generally promoted as super-fruit owing to high antioxidant properties and micronutrients. Health benefits associated with the consumption of maqui berries include the reduction in inflammation, blood sugar control, and treatment of heart problems. This factor is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast timeline.

In addition to this, the increasing popularity of e-commerce among consumers coupled with rising internet penetration is expected to escalate the market growth as consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of maqui berries through the educational content available through videos. The convenience feature regarding online shopping is expected to support the growth of macqui berries market over the forecast timeframe.

Based on nature, the global maqui berries market has been segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment accredited for one of the highest market shares in 2018. The growing need for organic food products among consumers owing to their health benefits is expected to stimulate segment growth.

On the basis of form, the global maqui berries market has been segmented into fresh and processed. The fresh segment accounted for one of the highest market shares in 2018. The segment is further expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast timeline.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific held a dominant position in 2018. Maqui berries are widely used in cosmetics products as the ingredients contain antioxidants which are beneficial for skin care. The rapidly growing cosmetic industry in this region owing to rising demand from the millennial generation is expected to fuel the demand for the market over the forecast period. The demand for maqui berries is elevating in the North America region owing to the increasing consumption of dietary supplements, coupled with the high disposable income of consumers in the region. The maqui berries market has witnessed significant growth in Europe, followed by Latin America

The Maqui Berries market is highly consolidated, with major players including HP Ingredients, Terrasoul Superfoods, Kiva Health Food, Mountain Rose Herbs, NurnbergMesse GmbH, Navitas Organics, Sevenhills Wholefoods, Herbal Zest Organics, Maqui New Life S.A., and Sunfood Superfoods. The major approaches implemented by these leading companies in the market are collaborations, new product launches, recent developments, and mergers & acquisitions. These companies are targeting investment in innovations, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

The report segments the global maqui berries market as follows:

Maqui Berries Market: Source Segment Analysis

Organic

Inorganic

Maqui Berries Market: Form Segment Analysis

Fresh

Processed

Maqui Berries Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Maqui Berries Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

