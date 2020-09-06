Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electronic Thermal Management Materials market.

Abstract

The global electronic thermal management materials market valued around USD 1.59 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global electronic thermal management materials market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Billion).

The global electronic thermal management materials market is likely to have significant growth and is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy rate within the forecast period. There is an immense scope in the electronic thermal management materials market owing to the property of enhancing the heat dissipation of an electronic assembly, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. The electronic thermal management materials are major constituents in the electronic assembly as they enhance consistency and improve the performance of the electronic devices. Owing to the parameters such as improved functioning, and reduction in the size of electronic devices, the electronic thermal management materials have become a crucial part of modern electronic systems which is expected to drive the global electronic thermal management materials at a faster pace within the forecast period.

The global electronic thermal management materials market has been segmented on the basis of product and end-use industry. Based on the application, the electronic thermal management materials are classified into conductive pastes, conductive tapes, phase change materials, gap fillers, and thermal greases. The conductive paste segment is likely to have the highest market share owing to the excellent thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, superior adhesive strength and functional protection to the electronic components. The use of conductive pastes also reduces the requirement for clips and screws in the electronic circuits thereby reduce the weight of the electronic device. The rising demand for low weight and efficient thermal management materials is expected to boost up the growth of this segment within the forecast period. Based on the end-use industry, electronic thermal management materials are classified into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunication industries. The consumer electronics segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global electronic thermal management materials market within the forecast period, owing to the rising penetration of consumer electronics in the developing nations across the globe. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have maximum market share in the electronic thermal management materials market owing to the increasing demand for the consumer electronics and automobiles sectors. According to the National Invest Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the Indian electronics market is one of the largest electronics markets in the world anticipated reaching $ 400 Billion by 2025. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are other foremost electronic manufacturing countries in the Asia-Pacific region with China being the largest one. North America and Europe are other major regions for the global thermal management materials market.

The significant rise in the demand for electronic thermal management materials from the telecommunication and aerospace industries is expected to fuel the market growth within the forecast period. The electronic thermal management materials are widely used in routers, transmission equipment, power supplies, digital & analog switches, microwave radio, and controllers in the telecommunication and aerospace industries which are estimated to give significant growth to the global electronic thermal management materials market in the forecast period. The factors which might hamper the electronic thermal management materials market is the volatility in raw material prices.

Key players in the global electronic thermal management materials market are Boyd, Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, Honeywell International Inc., Lord Corporation, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Marian Inc, Darcoid company, Parker Chomerics, Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc, 3M, DuPont, Wacker AG, and Dr Dietrich Muller Gmbh among others.

