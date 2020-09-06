Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blepharoplasty market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the blepharoplasty market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the blepharoplasty market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the blepharoplasty market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for blepharoplasty market was valued at approximately USD 3.33 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.75 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.2% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the blepharoplasty market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the blepharoplasty market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the blepharoplasty market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the blepharoplasty by segmenting the market based on type, end user, and region. All the segments of blepharoplasty market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Blepharoplasty is cosmetic surgery used to repair droopy eyelids. This surgery typically involves excess skin, fat and muscle removal. Eyelids stretch as the supporting muscles weaken due to aging leading to excessive fat deposition and droopy eyelids and sagging eyebrows. Blepharoplasty mainly involves correcting disfigurations, deformities and defects of eyelids. Blepharoplasty procedure is used for resolving cosmetic and functional problems of the periorbita. The procedure is most common in women population accounting for almost 80 to 85% of all the blepharoplasty surgeries.

The demand for blepharoplasty market is driven by growing preference to aesthetically enhance the appearance and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures. Additionally, increasing number of baby boomers, increasing disposable income and healthcare spending are important factors that boost the market growth. However, social stigma relating to aesthetic procedures in developing and under developed nations along with high cost of procedure may limit the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is estimated to bring growth opportunities over the forecast period for global blepharoplasty market.

Based on type, global blepharoplasty market is segmented into combination eyelid surgery, lower eyelid blepharoplasty and upper eyelid blepharoplasty. Upper eyelid blepharoplasty type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018. The sagginess and excess fat deposition is more common in upper eyelids. Thus upper eyelid surgeries are most common and accounted for largest market share. Combination eyelid surgery segment is projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of aesthetic surgeries to enhance the overall appearance.

Based on end user, blepharoplasty market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, hospitals and other end users. In 2018, hospital was the largest end user segment. This is mainly due to availability of advanced health care infrastructure, increasing patient pool, availability of funds to buy advanced medical equipment, easy accessibility skilled staff etc. Specialty clinics end user segment is projected to witness highest growth in the coming years. Increasing number of specialty clinics and increasing investments for infrastructure development to cater best in class services are factors that attribute to this high growth.

North America dominated the global blepharoplasty market in 2018. Availability of advanced health facilities, increasing preference for minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, growing elderly and millennial population and increasing health spending are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional blepharoplasty market. Growing awareness about cosmetic surgeries and faster adoption of innovative technologies are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is estimated to exhibit moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will register highest CAGR for blepharoplasty market during the forecast period. Growth in demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing popularity for eyelid surgeries in South Korea, China, increasing aging population and increasing healthcare spending are factors promoting blepharoplasty market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is estimated to show moderate growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Shoyukai, Montenegro Clinic of Plastic Surgery, London Bridge Plastic Surgery, USA Plastic Surgery, Stanford Health Care, GTG Wellness, Grand Aespio Inc., Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., and Advance Medical Systems Inc. among others.

