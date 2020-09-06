Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ethyl Polysilicate market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global ethyl polysilicate market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global ethyl polysilicate market is likely to witness substantial growth within a few years and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense potential in the ethyl polysilicate market due to its properties, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. The moisture-resistant, high rigidity, high adhesion, and high resistance are the properties that are propelling the demand for the ethyl polysilicate market. These attributes are growing the consumption in the paint and coatings, chemical, oil and gas, metal, textile, pharmaceuticals, optical industries. In the paint and coating industry, the ethyl polysilicate market is often used as a binder in paints, gels, and emulsions which provides high adhesive strength and maintains the durability of paints. Moreover, this product is also used to remove air pores and vapors from concrete blocks at the time of concrete and cement processing.

The global ethyl polysilicate market has been categorized on the basis of product type and end-use industry. Based on the product type, the ethyl polysilicate market is segmented into ethyl polysilicate 28, ethyl polysilicate 32, and ethyl polysilicate 40. Based on the application, ethyl polysilicate is segmented into the residential binding agent, cross-linking agent, adhesive agent, and synthesis of silica. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented paint and coatings, chemical, metal, textile, pharmaceuticals, optical. Ethyl polysilicate acts as a binder that has a cross-linking property which helps to remove pores and airy patches which might debilitate mechanical stability and physical strength. It also improves adhesive power by enhancing strength to weight ratio along with rigidity and robustness. The product is often used in end-use industries including oil & gas and metallurgy as a binder, adhesive, and sealant which assist in protecting oil wells, metallic surfaces, and refineries from water contaminants. The ethyl polysilicate demand may propel due to the growing textile industry market in the Asia-Pacific region, increased infrastructure development in the North America region and growing chemical industry in the Europe region.

There are various drivers that are surging the industry at a faster rate. The major driver which is bolstering the market is the government initiatives undertaken for the healthcare and education sector. Now a day, the government is more concern about the development of schools and hospitals, launching different schemes related to healthcare which will propel the industry growth and ultimately foster the growth of the ethyl polysilicate market. The only factor which might hinder the market of ethyl polysilicate is being a flammable and toxic product, which may affect respiration, liver, kidney, eye and central nervous system. Also, it causes chronic incurable diseases if one stays longer with the product at the time of manufacturing.

Some of the key players operating in the global ethyl polysilicate market include Wacker, Nangtong Chengua Chemical, Momentive, COLCOAT, Evonik, Changzhou Wujin Hengye Chemical,Tritech Catalyst and Intermediate Pvt. Ltd., USI Chemical, Zhangjiagang Longtai, Jinzhou Longhua Petrochemical Co.Ltd., among others.

This report segments the global ethyl polysilicate market as follows:

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: Product Type Analysis

Ethyl Polysilicate 28

Ethyl Polysilicate 32

Ethyl Polysilicate 40

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: Application Analysis

Binding agent

Cross-linking agent

Adhesive agent

Synthesis of silica

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Paint and Coatings

Chemical

Metal

Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Optical

Other

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

