Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Breast Imaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Breast Imaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the breast imaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the breast imaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the breast imaging market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the breast imaging market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the breast imaging market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the breast imaging market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the breast imaging by segmenting the market based on technology and region. All the segments of breast imaging market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Breast imaging plays crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer and other conditions. Technological advancements has played crucial role in the development of novel imaging technologies such as digital breast tomosynthesis, full-field digital mammography etc. Also, government efforts to create awareness, increasing funds/grants for research and development have led to breast imaging market growth and technological advancements.

Increasing prevalence of cancer and growing awareness is driving the breast imaging market growth. Also, increasing private and public investments for breast cancer research, rise in aging population, increasing need for early cancer detection, need for cost effective diagnostic tools is resulting in the advancements in the breast imaging market. However, high cost of imaging systems may hamper the breast imaging market growth along with unfavorable reimbursement policies. Technological advancements are expected to bring new growth avenues for breast imaging market over the forecast period. Also, radiation dose management, errors in breast cancer screening and growing adoption of refurbished systems pose challenges to the breast imaging market growth.

Based on technology, global breast imaging market is bifurcated into CAD software, non-ionizing imaging, ionizing breast Imaging and other imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging technology segment is sub-segmented into positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), mammography, positron emission mammography (PEM) and molecular breast imaging (MBI). Non-ionizing breast imaging technology segment is sub-segmented into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, breast thermography and automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU). Other breast imaging technologies include optical imaging, electric impedance tomography and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT). Non-ionizing imaging segment is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its advantages such as greater anatomical details for better diagnosis, lesser errors and high sensitivity.

The current and estimated demand for regions such as Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe is covered for breast imaging market with further split into major countries such as U.S., France, UK, China, Germany, Japan, Brazil, India among others is included in the report. North America was the dominant regional market for breast imaging in 2018 owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of major players, government programs etc. Asia Pacific region is expected to experience highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing health awareness, increasing disposable income, growing government initiatives to create awareness.

Major players included in the report are Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, CMR Naviscan Corporation, Canon Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., KUB Technologies Inc. (Kubtec), Planmed Oy, Micrima Limited, SuperSonic Imagine and SonoCine, Inc.

Global Breast Imaging Market: Technology

Ionizing Breast Imaging

Mammography

Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT)

Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)

Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-ionizing Breast Imaging

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Automated Whole-breast Ultrasound (AWBU)

Breast thermography

Other Breast Imaging Technologies

Cone-beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Electric Impedance Tomography

Optical Imaging

CAD Software

Global Breast Imaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

