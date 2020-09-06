Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 3D Bioprinting market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the 3D bioprinting market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the 3D bioprinting market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 3D bioprinting market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for 3D bioprinting market was valued at approximately USD 969.6 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,528.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 20.4% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the 3D bioprinting market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the 3D bioprinting market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the 3D bioprinting market on global and regional basis.

Bioprinting is a manufacturing process in which biomaterials like growth factors and cells are united to manufacture tissue-like systems that mimic natural tissues. The 3D bioprinting uses bioink to make assemblies in a layer-by-layer method. The 3D bioprinting technology has major applications in the field of bioengineering and medicine. There are three major steps in bioprinting namely, pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting.

Factors such as increasing use of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic surgical procedures, major innovations in the field of 3D bioprinting, growing cases of kidney and heart failure, restricted number of organ donors, rapidly growing aging population, and increasing demand for organ transplantation will act as major driving factors in the growth of global 3D bioprinting market. Increasing funding for bioprinting and technological advancements in 3D printing will act as an opportunity for the market players in the 3D bioprinting market. Nonetheless, stern regulations regarding 3D printing of biomaterials, dearth of skilled professionals, high cost of 3D printing equipment, and limitations of 3D printed biomaterials will restrict the growth of global 3D bioprinting market.

The global 3D bioprinting market has been split into component, application, end user, and region. Based on component, 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into bioinks and 3D bioprinters. The 3D bioprinters segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to approval and launch of new and innovative products, growing research and development activities, and support from government agencies. The bioinks segment has been divided into synthetic bioinks, natural bioinks, and hybrid bioinks. The 3D bioprinters segment has been divided into laser-assisted bioprinting, magnetic 3d bioprinting, microextrusion bioprinter, inkjet 3d bioprinting, and other bioprinters. The application segment has been segmented into clinical applications and research applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR within the projected time frame. The clinical applications segment has been divided into cartilage & bone, blood vessels, skin, and others. The research applications segment has been divided into 3D cell culture, regenerative medicine, and drug research. The end user segment has been segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutes & research organizations, and hospitals. The academic institutes & research organizations accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing user of 3D bioprinting in academic institutes & research organizations worldwide.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Rapid uptake of 3D bioprinting technologies, support from government agencies, and availability of latest healthcare setup will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are presence of skilled researchers, rise in awareness regarding use of 3D printing, and inadequate number of organ donors. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to growing activity in bioprinting research, increasing demand for organ transplantation, investment by key market players in the region, and growing research in stem cell and regenerative medicine. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Africa and Middle Eastern countries are likely to experience perceptible growth in the estimated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as EnvisionTEC GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., 3Dynamic Systems Ltd, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and BioBots among others.

This report segments the Global 3D Bioprinting Market as follows:

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Component

Bioinks

Synthetic Bioinks

Natural Bioinks

Hybrid Bioinks

3D Bioprinters

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Magnetic 3d Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinter

Inkjet 3d Bioprinting

Other Bioprinters

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Application

Clinical Applications

Cartilage & Bone

Blood Vessels

Skin

Others

Research Applications

3D Cell Culture

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Research

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Organizations

Hospitals

Global 3D Bioprinting Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

