Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, disease type, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market was valued at approximately USD 511.88 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 567.38 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 1.53% between 2019 and 2025.

Optogenetics is a type of technique used to regulate neuronal function by optically-activated proteins. It is one of the latest biomedical innovation that provides treatment options for incurable diseases such as Parkinson”s disease, Alzheimer”s disease and retinal diseases. Optogenetic techniques allow a high degree of spatial, temporal, and neurochemical accuracy to activate or inhibit specific neurons. In this technique, algae species are taken from the gene that codes for light-sensitive protein. Actually, this protein acts as an ion channel that opens or closes in response to specific light wavelengths. The gene that codes for this protein is inserted into the brain”s unique neuron and expressed to generate this protein that is light sensitive. The neural signal is conducted on flashing light on specific neural cells. This approach can be used for monitoring neuron activity and understanding the role of cellular brain cells.

The study provides a decisive view on the Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market by segmenting the market based on product type, disease type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product type, the market is segmented into actuators and sensors. Actuators are estimated to account for the largest share of revenue due to their increased use in neuroscience and ophthalmology-related investigations Sensors are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to technological advances in optogenetics.

Based on disease type, the market is segmented into Retinal Disorders, Parkinsons Disease, Anxiety & Depression, Autism, Schizophrenia and Others. Due to increased use of optogenetic actuators and sensors in disease-oriented research, retinal disorders dominate to be the largest share-holders. It is also predicted that the incidence of various retinal and psychiatric disorders will increase the segment.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America lead the market due to government support, extensive research, substantial local presence of players, and well-established Asia Pacific healthcare framework is expected to show the fastest development over the forecast period due to progressive industrialization and favorable government support.

Factors accountable for the development of the optogenetics actuators & sensors market are rising the burden of neurological disorders and retinal disease, rapid development and optogenetics research, and government funding such as monetary support for this field development. Optogenetics enables us to know which biochemical and physiological pathway works due to specific diseases, which can help find treatment for specific diseases by flashing blue light on specific neural cells. Age-related macular degeneration in industrialized countries is the primary cause of visual impairment. Alzheimer”s disease is another possible field where optogenetics could provide a mechanism to effective care. There were an estimated 46.5 million Alzheimer”s disease patients worldwide, according to the World Alzheimer Report in 2016.

Key players within global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market include Addgene, AGTC, Bruker, Circuit Therapeutics, Inc., Coherent, Inc, Elliot Scientific Ltd, Gensight Biologics, Merck KGaA, Noldus Information Technology, Prizmatix, Scientifica (Judges Scientific Plc Company), Shanghai Laser & Optics Century Co., Ltd. (SLOC), The Jackson Laboratory and Thorlabs, Inc. amongst others.

The report segments global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors market as follows:

Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market: Product type Segment Analysis

Actuators

Channelrhodopsin

Halorhodopsin Biochip

Archaerhodopsin

Sensors

Genetically Encoded Calcium Indicators

Voltage-Sensitive Fluorescent Proteins

pH Sensors

Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market: Disease type Segment Analysis

Retinal Disorders

Parkinsons Disease

Anxiety & Depression

Autism

Schizophrenia

Others

Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Optogenetics Actuators and Sensors Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

