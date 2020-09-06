Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Opioid Pain Patches market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Non-Opioid Pain Patches market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global non-opioid pain patches market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Non-opioid medications are antipyretic, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory in nature. These medications help decrease the development of pain in the peripheral nervous system by releasing the enzyme cyclooxygenase at the site of injury, which in turn blocks the production of prostaglandins. As per the stats provided by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, almost 25 to 35 million people were abused by opioid globally. Due to rise in the rate of severe side-effects and addiction related to the prolonged use of opioid medication there has been an increased demand for the use of non-opioid therapeutics globally.

The study provides a decisive view on the non-opioid pain patches market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type the market is segmented into diclofenac patches, lidocaine patches, methyl salicylate patches, ketoprofen patches, capsaicin patches, and others. Lidocaine patches accounted for major share of the market in 2018 due to its proven efficacy and safety profile. These patches have are also recommended as first-line of therapy for treatment of neuropathic pain in elderly patients as well as those suffering from shingles.

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospitals pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, and others. Hospitals segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to frequent patient admissions and visits to the hospital for pain management, especially those suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and other diseases which cause chronic and acute pain. Besides, long-term use of painkillers brings risk of medication related adverse effects which are not the case in patches. Hence, physicians usually prescribe patches instead of oral drugs. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the non-opioid pain patches along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the non-opioid pain patches market on global level. Pain and disorders related to it are growing rapidly due to lifestyle changes, lack of physical activity, and rising number of surgical procedures. As per the U.S. Department of HHS (Health and Human Services) acute and chronic pain affects most of the Americans than cancer, diabetes, and heart related diseases combined. HHS has also reported that pain is one of the most common causes for visits of patients to healthcare facilities, which makes it the foremost cause of disability, thus contributing largely to the healthcare costs. These factors are leading to the discovery of effective and safe management options like non-opioid pain patches, which is boosting the market growth for these patches globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in non-opioid pain patches market are Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Acorda Therapeutics, Ltd., Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd., and IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Inc.

The report segments the non-opioid pain patches market as follows:

Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market: Type Segment Analysis

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches

Ketoprofen Patches

Others

Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospitals Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Others

Global Non-Opioid Pain Patches Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

