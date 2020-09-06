Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Injury Type, therapy, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 1263.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2049.97 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.22% between 2018 and 2025.

Severe inflammation and damage to the kidney is acute kidney injury. Acute kidney damage leads to sudden kidney function failure and changes in the status of waste products, electrolytes and weight. Acute kidney injury is essentially a medical emergency related to adverse clinical outcomes. This is a syndrome with many different causes characterized by a rapid loss of renal function resulting in failure to maintain volume, fluids, electrolytes, and acid-base balance. Acute kidney injury is a common syndrome linked to increased mortality. Detection of acute kidney injury based on the level of serum creatinine, assessment of urine output. Acute kidney injury occurs with frail older people being particularly vulnerable in many different medical and surgical specialties. Bacterial blood infection is the common cause of a disease, and other causes include heart surgery, toxic medications, or liquids and injuries from surgical contrast. Acute kidney damage in the body decreases the level of alkaline phosphatase.

The study provides a decisive view on the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market by segmenting the market based on Injury Type, Therapy, Distribution Channel and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Injury Type, the market is segmented into Pre-renal, Intrinsic renal and Post-renal. The pre-renal acute kidney injury segment held a leading role in the global market for acute kidney injury treatment in 2018 in terms of type. It is expected to gain market share by the end of 2027, in the acute kidney injury care market.

Based on the Therapy segment, the market is bifurcated Intermittent hemodialysis, Continuous renal replacement therapy and Sustained low-efficiency dialysis. Based on the Distribution Channel segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospital pharmacies, Online pharmacies and Others. The distribution channel group for hospital pharmacies will have a significant share over the coming years. Hospital pharmacies typically store a large number of drugs and advanced equipment and provide hospital patients with medication. The burden of genetic disorder would increase the number of hospitalizations, thereby having a positive effect on hospital pharmaceutical development.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America”s rise in disease-oriented drug research and availability of both approved and symptomatic treatment for acute kidney injury is expected to dominate the global market for treatment of acute kidney injury. It is expected that Europe will be the second most lucrative therapeutic market for acute kidney injury due to improved quality of healthcare services and increased acceptance of treatment in this area. Due to the large pool of patients and rising investment in better healthcare facilities, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Approx. 700,000 deaths were associated with acute kidney injury in Europe, the United States and Japan. It is expected that increased awareness of the acute kidney injury would expand the treatment demand. Market for acute kidney injury treatment is enhancing the renal ultrasonography needed to search for reversible cause of acute kidney injury such as kidney stone obstruction. Ultrasonography of the renal helps identify ischemic acute kidney damage and decreased blood flow of the renal. Acute kidney damage is now widely recognized as a serious problem in health care for a few days. The Acute Kidney Injury treatment market is expected to grow with a multi-faceted quality improvement program to improve acute kidney injury care. Acute kidney injury is becoming more prevalent in both developed and developing countries. Government awareness-raising efforts by introducing various Acute Kidney Injury services are expected to fuel the growth of the treatment industry. It is expected that the medical or healthcare sector will drive Acute Kidney Injury market growth. Side effects of drugs, however, hamper market growth.

Key players within global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment market include Angion Biomedica Corp., AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and LG Chem. amongst others.

