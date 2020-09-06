Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CBD Skin Care market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on CBD Skin Care Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CBD Skin Care market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ CBD Skin Care Market: Report by Source (Hemp, and Marijuana), by Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, and Cleansers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the CBD skin care market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market and contains thoughtful facts, insights, historical data, statistically backed and industry-validated market figures. It also contains estimates using a right set of expectations and procedures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

The global CBD skin care market valued around USD 230 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 30.5 % between 2019 & 2026. The global CBD skin care market is projected to have maximum demand owing to the legalization of cannabis or marijuana in several countries. The rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of the CBD infused personal care products owing to its antioxidant properties is likely to drive the global CBD skin care market within the forecast period. Geographically, North America is projected to have a maximum market share within the forecast timeframe owing to the high demand and legalization of cannabis in Canada and U.S. For instance, about 33 states in U.S. and District of Colombia have legalized the cannabis in the U.S. which in turn is becoming the largest market for CBD skin care. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The study contains drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the CBD skin care market along with the impact they have on the market. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the CBD skin care market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter”s five forces model for the market. The report offers exhaustive analysis of macro-economic indicators, market trends, and governing factors along with market attractiveness. The report also includes the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.

The study provides a decisive view on the CBD skin care market by segmenting the market on application and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The source segment is divided into hemp, and marijuana. The type segment is divided into oils, creams & moisturizers, masks & serums, and cleansers.The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global CBD skin care market. The key players operating in the global CBD skin care market are Cannuka LLC.; Elixinol Global Limited; Kiehls LLC; Endoca LL; Lord Jones; VERTLYBALM; Medical Marijuana Inc.; Kapu Maku LLC; and Leef Organics.

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Source Segment Analysis

Hemp

Marijuana

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Type Segment Analysis

Oils

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on CBD Skin Care in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ CBD Skin Care Market: Report by Source (Hemp, and Marijuana), by Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, and Cleansers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580