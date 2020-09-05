Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Microsurgery market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dental Microsurgery Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dental Microsurgery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Dental Microsurgery market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Dental Microsurgery market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Dental Microsurgery market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Dental Microsurgery market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Procedure, Product, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Dental Microsurgery Market was valued at approximately USD 255.42 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 350.53 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.64% between 2018 and 2025.

Dental microsurgery is essentially dental surgery using a combination of dental microscopy and a fiber optic illumination. Dentists magnify the area using a Dental Operating Microscope (DOM) to give them a more accurate view of the operation. As magnification extents light out, making the area look darker, many dental microscopes also include a fiber optic light to more thoroughly illuminate the area than traditional overhead light sources.

The study provides a decisive view on the Dental Microsurgery market by segmenting the market based on Type, Procedure, Product and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on the Procedure segment, the market is bifurcated Endodontic Procedures, Periodontal Procedures, Dental Implants, Apicoectomy and Others. The segment of endodontic procedure is scheduled to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These procedures rely heavily on equipment related to microchirurgy. Modern endodontic procedures are linked to both treatment of dental disorder and esthetic dentistry.

Based on the Product segment, the market is bifurcated into Microsurgical Instrumentation, Optical/Viewing Instruments and Others. Microsurgical equipment is lightweight but robust and precise to minimize scarring and produce superior results in both cosmetic and practical terms. The essential elements of dental microsurgery are visual / optical instrumentation and lighting. Surgical microscopes are an integral part of endodontic practice and are used to increase visibility, reduce trauma to soft tissue, and ultimately improve end results.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In the near future, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to factors such as increased awareness of dental hygiene along with rising geriatric population, medical tourism, and government initiatives for optimal oral health.

In developing economies, rising population coupled with high prevalence of dental disorders is expected to create opportunities for market players to introduce innovative surgical techniques. In addition, growing dental tourism is expected to drive the growth of the dental microsurgery market over the forecast period. It is expected that factors such as high microchirurgical costs and lack of skilled endodontists would impede market growth. However, it is expected that growing spending power coupled with willingness to spend more on esthetic dental surgery will boost market expansion. In addition, increasing numbers of dental practitioners are expected to bode well for the overall growth of the market in the years ahead.

Key players within global Dental Microsurgery market include Albert Waeschle Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditech Group, Global Surgical Corporation, Hu-Friedy, and Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. amongst others.

The report segments global Dental Microsurgery market as follows:

Global Dental Microsurgery Market: Procedure Segment Analysis

Endodontic Procedures

Periodontal Procedures

Dental Implants

Apicoectomy

Others

Global Dental Microsurgery Market: Product Segment Analysis

Microsurgical Instrumentation

Optical/Viewing Instruments

Others

Global Dental Microsurgery Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

