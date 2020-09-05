Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Edible Flakes market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Edible Flakes Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Edible Flakes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Edible Flakes Market: By Product (Corn Flakes, Flakey Oats, Wheat Flakes, and Rice Flakes) and By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, and Convenience Stores)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global edible flakes market value was estimated at nearly 14.51 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 24.75 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a cumulative growth rate of around 8%. The report edible flakes market encompasses market estimation and analysis on both the global as well as regional level. The research report offers an extensive valuation of the market, business rivalry, opportunities, sales forecasts, revenue forecasts, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 and a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on earnings (USD Billion).

Our report also provides a comprehensive BCG matrix of the industry players such as Nestle S.A., Kelloggs, Post Holdings, and Quaker Oats Company. We also offer a perceptual map of each of the competitors in the edible flakes market.

Based on the product, the edible flakes industry is sectored into Wheat Flakes, Corn Flakes, Flakey Oats, and Rice Flakes. Corn flakes segment is anticipated to make major contributions towards the market revenue over the forecast period. The reason being the ability of corn flakes in improving the digestion of starch.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into Online Retailers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Convenience Stores. Super Markets & Hypermarkets segment is anticipated to contribute a major share of the overall market during the forecast period. The growth is anticipated to the high shelf space offered by the retailers to the various reputed brands.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, The Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The European continent is projected to lead the regional market growth due to the large-scale intake of packaged food items witnessed across the various European countries.

Key Drivers:

Huge inclination towards ready-to-eat food item consumption in the developing countries is set to increase the popularity of the edible flakes over the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the changing dietary patterns of the customers along with a huge preference for processed food sue to hectic lifestyle is expected to define the growth of the edible flakes market during the forecast period.

Key players influencing the market growth include Quaker Oats Company, Nature”s Path Foods, H. & J. Bruggen KG, Bagrrys India Limited, Kellogg”s, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Post Holdings, August Oetker, Nestle S.A., and Aarrow head Mills, Inc.

This report segments the edible flakes market as follows:

Global Edible Flakes Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Corn Flakes

Flakey Oats

Wheat Flakes

Rice Flakes

Global Edible Flakes Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Global Edible Flakes Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

