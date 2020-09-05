Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molded Pulp Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Molded Pulp Packaging Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Molded Pulp Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Molded Pulp Packaging Market: By Molded Type (Transfer, Thick Wall, Processed, and Thermoformed), By Source Type (Non-wood and Wood), By Product (Bowls, Trays, Plates, Cups, and Clamshells)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global molded pulp packaging market was valued at 3.7 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is expected to be valued at 5 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The report offers valuation and analysis of molded pulp packaging market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides a comprehensive evaluation of the market rivalry, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated market statistics. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The growth of the molded pulp packaging industry over forecast timeframe is subject to its spectrum of applications in food packaging and healthcare industries. Additionally, growing popularity of convenient packaging is also anticipated to generate lucrative growth avenues for the molded pulp packaging market over the upcoming years.

Based on the molded type, the market is divided into transfer, thermoformed, processed, and thick wall. Additionally, transfer segment is anticipated to dominate the molded type landscape over the forecast period. The segmental growth over forecast period is owing to massive awareness among the consumers pertaining to the benefits of effective packaging along with consciousness pertaining to green environment. On the basis of the source type, the molded pulp packaging market is segregated into non-wood and wood.

On the basis of product, the molded pulp packaging industry is bifurcated into bowls, cups, trays, plates, and clamshells. Apparently, trays segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the market growth during the forecast period. The segmental growth is attributed to huge demand for eco-friendly & recyclable products. Moreover, high level of sustainability is also one of the key beneficial product attributes that will define the segmental growth over 2019-2025.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the key regional revenue pocket of the overall market during 2019-2025. The regional market growth is credited to presence of large number of established molded pulp packaging manufacturing entities in Bangladesh, China, Australia, India, and Indonesia.

The molded pulp packaging market expansion is influenced by behemoths such as PrimeWare-by PrimeLink Solutions, UFP Technologies, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Genpak LLC, Pacific Pulp Molded, Sabert Corporation, Cellulose de la Loire, TEQ LLC, Pro-Pac Packaging, Fabri-Kal, Eco-Products, EnviroPAK Corporation, Henry Molded Products, and Protopak Engineering Corporation.

The global molded pulp packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Source Type

Wood

Non-wood

By Molded Type

Thick Wall

Transfer

Thermoformed

Processed

By Product

Trays

Bowls

Cups

Plates

Clamshells

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

