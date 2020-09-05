Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vehicles For Disabled market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Vehicles For Disabled Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vehicles For Disabled market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Vehicles For Disabled Market: By Manufacturer Type (Third-Party Customization and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Mobility Scooter, Passenger Car, Pick-Up Truck, and SUV/MPV), By Entry Configuration (Side Entry and Rear Entry), By Driving Option (Driving on Swivel Seat, Driving on Normal Seat, and Driving through Wheel Chair), By Entry Mechanism (Ramp and Lifting Equipment)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global vehicles for disabled market was estimated at 2.7 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is slated to be valued at 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The report offers valuation and analysis of vehicles for disabled market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

The surge in the vehicles for disabled market over the forecast period is subject to growing focus of the governments of developing nations on providing equality to the disabled individuals through enhanced mobility services, improved healthcare infrastructure facility, and accessibility. Apparently, escalating awareness about the Entry Configurations among the patient population will further steer the business growth over the forecast period.

Our report also provides the current developments taking place in the industry along with the competitive moves & strategies adopted by the market players to expand their business. Let us discuss about some of the reputed brands in the vehicles for disabled industry.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation is a market leader across the globe in hybrid electric vehicles sales and is one of the major firms involved in the promotion of mass market acceptance of hybrid electric vehicles globally. As per the authentic reports, in July 2019, the firm launched a new vehicle type referred as APM or accessible people mover. Reportedly, the electric vehicle is designed to transport the elderly, athletes, and the disabled persons at 2020 Tokyo Olympics & Paralympic Games to be held in Japan.

As per the officials of Toyota, the new vehicle has the capacity of carrying nearly six persons with a speed of 19 km/hour. It can run for nearly 100 kilometers fuelled by lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, the automobile giant is expected to offer nearly 200 such accessible people mover vehicles for 2020 Tokyo Games. The vehicles are prepared with stretcher for rescue purpose and are also designed to offer easy access to passenger in wheelchairs. Additionally, Toyota has also bagged the contracts for these vehicles for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks, an Ohio-based firm and the largest supplier of wheelchair accessible new & pre-owned vans in the U.S., acquired GT Mobility and Services LLC in July 2019. Through the strategic move, the firm will have its presence in nearly 80 locations across twenty-four states of the U.S. The acquisition of GT Mobility has aided MobilityWorks in offering of wheelchair vans at rent through assistance or support of GT Mobility.

Mobility Scooter Segment To Register Fastest Growth Over 2019-2025

The segmental growth during the forecast period is owing to huge demand for the (electric) vehicle type from the end-users with disabilities as a result of its reduced costs, high performance, and requirement of less manual effort for driving the scooter.

North American Market To Make Major Contributions Towards The Overall Market Growth by 2025

The regional market growth over 2019-2025 is attributed to presence of giant manufacturers such as MobilityWorks, Braunability, and Revability, Inc. in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Vantage Mobility International, Toyota Motor Corporation, Revability, Inc., KYMCO Global, BraunAbility, MobilityWorks, Sunrise Medical Holdings, Invacare, Amigo Mobility International, and Pride Mobility.

The global vehicles for disabled market are segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

SUV/MPV

Pick-up Truck

Mobility Scooter

By Manufacturer Type

OEM

Third-Party Customization

By Entry Configuration

Side Entry

Rear Entry

By Entry Mechanism

Ramp

Lifting Equipment

By Driving Option

Driving on Swivel Seat

Driving through Wheelchair

Driving on Normal Seat

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Vehicles For Disabled in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Vehicles For Disabled Market: By Manufacturer Type (Third-Party Customization and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Mobility Scooter, Passenger Car, Pick-Up Truck, and SUV/MPV), By Entry Configuration (Side Entry and Rear Entry), By Driving Option (Driving on Swivel Seat, Driving on Normal Seat, and Driving through Wheel Chair), By Entry Mechanism (Ramp and Lifting Equipment)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580