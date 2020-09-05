Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Weathering Steel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Weathering Steel Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Weathering Steel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Weathering Steel Market – By Form (Plates, Bars, and Sheets), By Type (Corten-A and Corten-B), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Art & Architecture, Building & Construction, and Industrial), By Availability (Unpainted and Painted)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global weathering steel market was estimated at 1.1 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at over 1.7 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.94%. The report offers valuation and analysis of weathering steel market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

In the past, players across the steel industry were making huge investments in process control and optimization but were lagging behind in digital technologies implementation in comparison to other sectors such as media or banking. Nonetheless, since the last few years, the established players in the steel sector are introducing new digital technologies and this is likely to pave a new way for the growth of weathering steel industry over the forecast period. Apparently, breakthroughs in analytics, automation, and mobile services in the weathering steel market will result in huge gains for the market over the coming years. Process digitization and AI along with prominent usage of IoT and cloud technology is likely to further add to the growth of the weathering steel industry over the forecast timeline.

Apart from this, beneficial features such as rust resistance as well as high tensile strength will reinforce the growth of weathering steel industry during the forecast period.

Corten-B Weathering Steel Market To Register Massive Growth By 2025

The Corten- B Form segment is predicted to contribute lucratively towards the overall weathering steel industry over the forecast timeline. The segmental growth is credited to large-scale use of Corten-B steel in construction activities such as constructing bridges due to the robustness of the Form.

North America To Dominate Weathering Steel Market Expansion Over 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is credited to favorable initiatives launched by the U.S. administration to promote the production and demand for steel along with focusing on improving the infrastructure facility. Apart from this, Mexico being a low-cost steel manufacturer is likely to prompt the market growth in the North American sub-continent over the forecast period.

Key participants involved in the weathering steel business and profiled i the report include such as JFE Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, A. Zahner Company, Tata Steel, Arcelor Mittal, SSAB AB, Posco, Bluescope Steel Limited, and HBIS Group.

The global weathering steel market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Corten-A

Corten-B

Others (A604, A606, etc.)

By Form

Plates

Sheets

Bars

Others (Coils, rivets, stripes, tubes, etc.)

By Availability

Painted

Unpainted

By End-Use Industry industry

Building & Construction

Transportation

Art & Architecture

Industrial

Others (Decorative pieces and street lights)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Weathering Steel in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Weathering Steel Market – By Form (Plates, Bars, and Sheets), By Type (Corten-A and Corten-B), By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Art & Architecture, Building & Construction, and Industrial), By Availability (Unpainted and Painted)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580