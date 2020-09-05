Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PETG market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PETG Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PETG market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the PETG industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the PETG market. The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall PETG market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026. The quantitative data is provided in terms of both volume (Kilo Tons) and value (USD Million) for 2016 -2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

We have included various industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the PETG market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the PETG market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the PETG market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the PETG market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the PETG industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Type, Application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the PETG industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG) is defined as a type of thermoplastic polymer that is largely used in the manufacture of liquid bottles and containers and also in another packaging that is dust and water repellent. They are also highly preferred in medical and pharmaceutical packagings. PETG is in high demand in the food and beverage industry as the PETG filaments are considered to be food-safe and can be sterilized. The demands of the growing population and their food consumption habits across the globe can be fulfilled by the PETG market in the coming years. They are also used in other fields such as manufacturing 3D printings. The Asian Pacific region is considered to be the dominant region as the countries belonging to this region are among the top growing economies in the world with a large population moving from rural to urban areas for better lifestyle and opportunities. Also, the encouragement from the governments of these countries through their government subsidies to come up with new innovations due to the availability of better opportunities, space, and raw materials.

The PETG market is segmented based on Grade and Application. On the basis of Grade segmentation, the market is classified into Extruded Grade, Injection Molding Grade, and Blow Molding Grade. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into Sheet, Film, Bottle & Container, Extruded Profile, and Others.

Global PETG Market: By Grade Segmentation Analysis

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Global PETG Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Sheet

Film

Bottle & Container

Extruded Profile

Others

Global PETG Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ PETG Market -By Grade (Extruded Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Blow Molding Grade) and By Application (Sheet, Film, Bottle & Container, Extruded Profile and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical COIVD-19 Business Impact, and Forecasts, 2020“2029

