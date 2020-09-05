Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System market.

Abstract

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the gasoline direct injection system market. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the gasoline direct injection system market. The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall gasoline direct injection system market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026. The quantitative data is provided in terms of both volumes (Units) and value (USD Million) for 2016 -2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

We have included various industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the gasoline direct injection system market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the gasoline direct injection system market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the gasoline direct injection system market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the gasoline direct injection system market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the gasoline direct injection system industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the gasoline direct injection system market includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The gasoline direct injection system is an advanced fuel injection technology which increases engine efficiency and reduces exhaust emissions. For internal combustion engines that run on petrol or gasoline, the highly pressurized gasoline is injected directly into the combustion chamber per cylinder. This system is called spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI), fuel-stratified injection (FSI), and petrol direct injection which is used in modern four-stroke and two-stroke gasoline engines.

Gasoline direct injection system market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to its various advantages such as more power output, engine downsizing, high performance of the engine, thermal efficiency and turbocharging and reduction in emission. An increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, coupled with technological advancement in the development of a gasoline direct injection system is expected to fuel the market over the analysis period. A rise in motorized mobility coupled with consumer preferences towards high mileage vehicles is accelerating the global gasoline direct injection system market. Moreover, government initiatives towards reducing pollution levels and enhancing air quality are influencing the adoption of vehicles embedded with advanced fuel injection technology. However, the high cost involved in GDI systems is curbing the growth of the market.

The market has been segmented in application and type. The application segment is further classified into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and medium and heavy commercial vehicles. In addition, the type segment is bifurcated into four, six and other gasoline direct injection systems. The passenger vehicles hold the largest market share as the developing countries are undergoing through the development phase. Rise in development in developing economies such as China, India, and Turkey had boosted the disposable income in these regions. Therefore, it has been indicated that the improved capacity of customers have demanded passenger vehicles over the past years to meet life expectations is driving the global GDI market.

The gasoline direct injection market has been segmented based on type, application and distribution channel. The type segment is bifurcated into four-cylinder gdi, six-cylinder GDI, and others (12 cylinder & 3-cylinder). Moreover, the application segment has been segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and medium & heavy commercial vehicles. The channel segment is divided into direct sales and distributors in the global GDI system market.

Some of the essential players operating in the gasoline direct injection system market, but not restricted to include Bosch, Denso, Keihin, Delphi, Magneti Marelli, Continental, Hitachi, and Stanadyne among others.

The taxonomy of the gasoline direct injection system market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Four-Cylinder GDI

Six-Cylinder GDI

Others (12 Cylinder & 3-Cylinder)

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market: Channel Level Segmentation Analysis

Direct Sales

Distributor

Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

