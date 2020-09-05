Reportspedia announces a new report titled Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market, which outlines the rationale standpoint of the unpretentious forces of the market. It announces the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The High-performance Computing (HPC) Market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have established actions such as research and development, determined to bring in new services that can efficiently compete with the other established players.
Top Key Players:
Hitachi Vantara
NetApp
Microsoft
HPE
Dell
NVIDIA
Cisco Systems
Lenovo
NEC
Oracle
Fujitsu
Cray
Huawei
DDN
Inspur
IBM
Intel
AWS
AMD
Atos
Geographically, the following regions are covered in this report:
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
The global “High-performance Computing (HPC) Market” report covers the market landscape and its growth over the upcoming years and discussion of the Prominent Companies effective in this market. This report has been organized based on a detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report delivers a 360-degree overview of the market, listing numerous factors limiting, driving the market during the forecast period.
High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment by Type:
On-Premises
Cloud
High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Segment by Application:
Government and Defense
BFSI
Education and Research
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Earth Sciences
Others (Travel and Hospitality, and Retail)
The global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market is predicted to witness of enormous growth in the next six years. The growing level of competition among the players and the growing focus on the advance of new products are likely to offer promising growth during the prediction period. The research study on the global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market deals with a complete overview, highlighting the key aspects that are projected to surge the growth of the market in the near future.
Some Points from Table of Contents
Global High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Insight and Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 High-performance Computing (HPC) by Regions
Chapter 5 High-performance Computing (HPC) by Region
Chapter 6 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market by Type (2020-2026)
Chapter 7 High-performance Computing (HPC) Market by Application (2020-2026)
strong>Chapter 8 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-performance Computing (HPC) Business
Chapter 9 Production and Supply Forecast
Chapter 10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Chapter 11 Industry Trends and Advanced Strategy
Chapter 12 Conclusions
Chapter 13 Appendix
