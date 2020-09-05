Additive manufacturing or 3D printing allows manufacturers to produce objects using a digital file and wide array of printing materials. Automotive sector, besides aerospace & defense, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, exhibits growth in adoption of the technology. The technology is useful for applications ranging from printing car parts and accessories to manufacturing complex parts in less time as compared to traditional printers.

The automotive companies adopt this technology at a remarkable rate in an effort to reduce the manufacturing costs, increase production rate, and lower the material wastage. The 3D printing technology has redefined the process of designing, developing, and manufacturing products in the automotive industry. The technology is being used for producing lighter and complex parts & accessories at reduced costs.

Some of the key players of Automotive 3D printing Market:

3D Systems, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Voxeljet AG, Ponoko Limited, and Envisiontec, Inc.

Automotive part manufacturers are using 3D printers for effective usage of materials, reducing the lead time, and efficient logistics management. However, lack of skilled labors and high cost of 3D printers restrict the demand for 3D printers to some extent.

The automotive 3D printing market is segmented based on components, applications, and region. The components segment is further classified into technology, materials, and services. Based on technology, the automotive 3D printing market is divided into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, and others.

These technologies follow additive manufacturing process in which a model is built by adding successive layers of material. Among these technologies, stereolithography is expected to play the most prominent role since it has revolutionized the speed and techniques of designing and manufacturing objects, thereby benefiting various industries significantly.

Based on input materials, the 3D printing material market is segmented into polymers, metals and alloys, ceramic, and others. Polymers are most extensively used 3D printing materials in the current scenario. Based on applications, the automotive 3D printing market is segmented into prototyping and tooling, R&D, and innovation and manufacturing of complex parts. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automotive 3D printing market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automotive 3D printing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive 3D printing Market Size

2.2 Automotive 3D printing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive 3D printing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive 3D printing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive 3D printing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive 3D printing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive 3D printing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive 3D printing Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive 3D printing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive 3D printing Breakdown Data by End User

