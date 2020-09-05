The Asia-Pacific cold insulation market was valued at $1,912,720 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,251,903 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Cold insulation is a form of insulation used to avoid heat loss or heat gain to conserve the valuable energy. Cold insulation is applied to a cold surface for the purpose of cold conservation, avoid condensation, and maintain low temperature for process control. These process is used in various sectors such as chemicals, oil & gas, and refrigeration.

The growth of the Asia-Pacific cold insulation market is attributed to industrial expansion, growth in construction industry, and favorable government regulations to promote thermal & cold insulation. Cold insulation acts as a barrier to heat flow and reduces the problem of moisture condensation in cold systems. The market is further driven by its high demand in oil & gas industries and favorable government regulations regarding environment protection.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market:

Kingspan Groups PLC.,BASF SE,Huntsman Corporation,ITW Insulation Systems,Rockwool International A/S,Covestro Ag (Bayer Material Science),DowDuPont, Inc.,Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd.,Armacell International Holding Inc.,Nichias Corporation.

The Asia-Pacific cold insulation market is segmented based on type, application, and country. Based on type, it is divided into fiber glass, polyurethane foam, polystyrene foam, phenolic foam, rubber, polyethylene foam, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into HVAC, chemicals, oil & gas, refrigeration, and others. Based on country, it is analyzed across China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Asia-Pacific Cold Insulation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

