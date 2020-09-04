Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pre-employment Testing Software market.

Abstract

The report encompasses the forecast as well as analysis of the pre-employment testing software market on a global and regional level. The study displays historical data of 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). Additionally, the market growth drivers, opportunities, limitations, and trends are also included in the pre-employment testing software market report.

We have included industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the pre-employment testing software market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies used by market competitors. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis of players.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market share of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the pre-employment testing software market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic improvements witnessed in the market such as acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D activities, and geographical expansion of key players of the pre-employment testing software market.

The study provides a decisive view of the pre-employment testing software market by segmenting the market based on product, deployment, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The market for pre-employment testing software is highly fragmented with numerous players participating in providing pre-hire assessment solutions in the global world. The market is growing with a healthy rate owing to various factors that include widespread research and development activities, increasing interest of large technology companies in the industry developments and an optimistic investment landscape. The recruiter uses video calls to complete interviews from their convenient location and VR technology is used to judge a candidates cognitive skills.

The pre-employment testing software market is segmented based on product, deployment, and end-user. On the basis of the product, the market is divided into PC terminal and mobile terminal. Further, deployment modes used for the pre-employment testing software are cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is dominating the deployment mode segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period. The end-user segment is classified into financial, information technology, education, and others. The information technology end user segment valued at around USD 840.2 Million in the year 2019. Educational institutions that range from K-12 schools to colleges and universities use pre-employment tests to streamline and improve their hiring strategies and efficiencies.

Key players operating in the pre-employment testing software industry are Berke, Wonderlic, Inc., GoodHire, Criteria Corp, PAIRIN, eSkill Corporation, The Hire Talent, HR Avatar, Stang Decision Systems, Jobmatch, RIVS, Prevue HR, The Assessment Company, Frontline Education, Symphony Talent LLC, and IBM.

This report segments the pre-employment testing software market as follows:

Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market: By Product Segment Analysis

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market: By Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market: By End User Segment Analysis

Financial

Information Technology

Education

Others

Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South-East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East Africa

Key Pointers Addressed by the Report

Historical data and forecast analysis of the market

Drivers and Restraints affecting market dynamics

Exhaustive analysis about the future market trends

Comprehensive information about the leading market segments and regions

Potential opportunities for the players in the market

Business strategies by the major players operating in the global market

Strategic developments made by the competitive players and in-depth analysis about its impact on market growth

