Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air-Dried Food market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Air-Dried Food Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Air-Dried Food market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Air-Dried Food Market – By Form (Chunks/Pieces, Powder & Granules, and Flakes), By Product (Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs, Coffee Beans, and Meat), By End-Use Industry (Bakery Chains, Hotels & Restaurants, Processed Food, and Pet Food), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Retailers), and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029
Abstract
The global air-dried food market was estimated at 19.3 (USD Billion) in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The report offers valuation and analysis of air-dried food market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).
Key Growth Drivers
Non-thermal food processing techniques are gaining prominence in the organic food industry with its ability to increase the nutritive content along with providing extraordinary sensory features for fulfilling the complex demand of organic end-users. However, air-dried food helps in increasing the food convenience in terms of extended shelf life in addition to preserving of nutritive content of the food product. For instance, air-dried berries have proved to offer enormous health benefits to consumers and hence have gained humungous popularity in Europe due to its beneficial features. This, in turn, will prompt the growth of the air-dried food industry over the forecast timespan.
In 2018, NCBI conducted a study to determine the trends and attitudes of the first-time organic dried strawberries consumers towards drying technologies in Turkey, Norway, and Romania. The drying technologies included thermal air drying technology and non-thermal microwave drying technology. Furthermore, results derived from the data analysis & interpretation of preference & attitudes of nearly 614 customers gathered through online choice experiment revealed that end-users preferred organic dried strawberries manufactured or processed through thermal air drying technique owing to its ability to retain nutritive content along with the low cost of the technology. All these aforementioned aspects are likely to steer the growth of the air-dried food industry over the forecast timeframe.
Asia Pacific Market To Demonstrate Prominent Growth Over 2019-2025
The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is predicted to be due to the massive demand for ready-to-eat food as well as an easy-to-prepare diet among the working populace of the Asia Pacific zone.
Key players profiled in the air dried food market include Saraf Foods Ltd., Royal Ridge Coffee Beans, Dehydrates Inc., La Frubense, BCFoods, Milne Coffee Beans Products, Inc., Berrifine A/S, B-B Products Pty Ltd., Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH, DMH Ingredients, Inc., Howenia Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Seawind Foods.
The global air-dried food market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Coffee Beans
Vegetables
Fruits
Herbs
Meat
By Form
Powder & Granules
Chunks/Pieces
Flakes
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online retailers
By End- Use Industry
Hotels & Restaurants
Bakery Chains
Pet Food
Processed Food
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Air-Dried Food in related sectors.
Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Air-Dried Food Market – By Form (Chunks/Pieces, Powder & Granules, and Flakes), By Product (Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs, Coffee Beans, and Meat), By End-Use Industry (Bakery Chains, Hotels & Restaurants, Processed Food, and Pet Food), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Retailers), and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029
Contacts
Trusted Business Insights
Shelly Arnold
Media & Marketing Executive
Email Me For Any Clarifications
Connect on LinkedIn
Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.
US: +1 646 568 9797
UK: +44 330 808 0580