Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Software Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global automotive software market was evaluated at 18.70 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is projected to be valued at 61 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.4% during the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the automotive software market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

Automotive software is slated to transform the dynamics of the automotive industry. Moreover, the product is likely to create value for the vehicles in the coming years. The industry is set to record robust growth in the coming decade. The launching of autonomous cars is likely to boost the demand for automotive software.

In the ensuing years, myriad electronic components and embedded software systems of the car will operate in synchronization. Moreover, the key car manufacturers have added new features like internet-based navigation service and infotainment systems in the cars. Moreover, the industry behemoths are focusing on adding new features to the automotive software that can be upgraded in real-time as per the Vehicle Type demand & requirement. This will steer the growth of the automotive software industry in the years ahead.

Furthermore, it is more likely that the car manufacturers will adopt a systems engineering approach for updating the software as per the wants of the consumer, thereby propping up the automotive software market demand over the forthcoming years. Apparently, advanced driver-assistance systems require smart software algorithms for assisting them in taking corrective action for guaranteeing passenger security. This will enlarge the scope of the automotive software industry over the forthcoming years.

European Market To Accrue Enormous Returns Over 2019-2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to the huge presence of key industry players in the continent. Apart from this, large-scale use of the advanced driver assistance system in vehicles by manufacturers is set to further embellish the expansion of the automotive software industry over the forecast timeline.

Key players profiled in the report include BlackBerry, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Elektrobit, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Green Hills Software, Airbiquity Inc., and Wind River.

The global automotive software market is segmented as follows:

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application

ADAS & Safety Systems

Body Control & Comfort Systems

Powertrain Systems

Infotainment Systems

Communication Systems & Telematics Systems

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

