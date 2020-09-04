Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lip balm and Lip Scrub market.

Abstract

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the lip balm and lip scrub industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the lip balm and lip scrub market. The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall lip balm and lip scrub market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026. The quantitative data is provided in terms of both volume (Million Units) and value (USD Million) for 2016 -2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

We have included various industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the lip balm and lip scrub market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porters Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the lip balm and lip scrub market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the lip balm and lip scrub market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the lip balm and lip scrub market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the lip balm and lip scrub industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of type, application, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026. The regional segmentation of the lip balm and lip scrub industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including UAE, Rest of GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East.

Increasing consumer demand for lip care products and rising awareness about the health concern are few of the important factors affecting the Middle East lip balm and lip scrub market. Moreover, growing population coupled with increasing per capita income is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in the forecast period. Nevertheless, high usage of chemicals in lip balm and lip care products can be harmful, which is the major hindrance for the market growth. Therefore, the demand for organic and plant based lip balm and lip scrub is increasing at a rapid rate in the current market environment.

The lip balm and lip scrub market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into covered hair lip balm and lip scrub, hair extension, and others. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into women and men.

Key players operating in the lip balm and lip scrub industry are Mentholatum, Maybelline, Nivea, Kiehl, MAC, DHC, SHISEIDO, Lancome, Neutrogena, CHANEL, CARSLAN, Max Factor, Elizabeth Arden, Clinique, MARY KAY, LOreal, NUXE, Revlon, Burts Bees, Blistex, Vaseline, EOS, Carmex, Labello, ChapStick, Lypsyl, and others.

This report segments the Middle East Lip balm and Lip Scrub market as follows:

Middle East Lip Balm and Lip Scrub Market: By Product Analysis

Solid Cream Lip Balm

Liquid Gel Lip Balm

Middle East Lip Balm and Lip Scrub Market: By Application Analysis

Women

Men

Kids

Middle East Lip Balm and Lip Scrub Market: By Channel Sales Analysis

Direct Sales

Distributor

Middle East Lip Balm and Lip Scrub Market: By Region

UAE

Rest of GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East

