The global cloud managed services market was estimated at 30.97 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is projected to hit revenue worth nearly 81.30 (USD Billion) by 2025 growing at a CAGR of nearly 14.78% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of surface protection tapes market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, limitations, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Key Market Driving Factors

The escalating requirements for managing critical IT procedures and business applications along with the need for easing the handling of major business applications will propel the demand for cloud managed services over the years to come. Furthermore, cloud managed services assist the organization in enhancing its dynamism, agility, and capability to respond to the changing business scenario.

Apart from this, firms can derive better payoff through the use of cloud managed services. Moreover, cloud managed solutions help the organizations in connecting quickly with end-users along with creating business value for the firms. In addition to this, this new service proposition has the ability to reduce physical IT infrastructure costs. Apparently, the cloud managed services can impact the moment of truth, thereby not only influencing the earnings of the industry players but also the growth of the cloud managed services market.

North America To Make Notable Contributions Towards Overall Market Share By 2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is owing to the huge presence of major players such as IBM Corporation, Century Link Incorporation, and Cisco Systems in the countries like the U.S. and Canada.

Key players influencing the cloud managed services industry include Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, NEC Corporation, Ericsson Telecommunications, Cisco Systems, Accenture plc, CenturyLink, Inc., Civica, and DXC Technology Company.

The report segments the cloud managed services market as follows:

Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Service Type Segment Analysis

Managed network services

Managed infrastructure services

Managed data center services

Managed security services

Others

Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Deployment Type Segment Analysis

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Cloud Managed Services Market: Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Government

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

