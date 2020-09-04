Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Butyl Rubber market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Butyl Rubber Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Butyl Rubber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Butyl Rubber Market – By Product (Bromo Butyl, Regular Butyl, and Chloro Butyl), By Application (Adhesives, Sealants, Stoppers, Consumer Products, Tires & Lubes, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Medical Gloves, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global butyl rubber market is projected to be valued at around 5.28 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of approximately 7.34% over 2019-2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the butyl rubber market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales evaluations, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Butyl rubber is also referred to as isobutylene-isoprene rubber and is produced through cationic polymerization. According to NCBI, the product was first commercialized in 1940 and has been modified by myriad research organizations since 1972.

Key Growth Drivers

Butyl rubber industry is set to gain traction over the forecast period owing to its massive use in adhesives, consumer products, and healthcare sectors. Apart from this, the product is used in the manufacturing of tires and finds massive applications in adhesives. Furthermore, the outstanding gas barrier & good flex characteristics of butyl rubber has boosted its use across various industries. Furthermore, butyl rubber sorbent has helped in removing PAH toxicity to a larger extent. Apparently, the escalating use of the product for repairing roofs will prompt the growth of the butyl rubber industry over the forthcoming years.

Product-wise, the butyl rubber industry is segregated into Bromo Butyl, Regular Butyl, and Chloro Butyl. Based on the application, the market is sectored into Adhesives, Sealants, Stoppers, Consumer Products, Tires & Lubes, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Industrial & Medical Gloves, and Others. On the basis of region, the industry is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Asia Pacific To Make Major Contributions Towards Overall Market Growth By 2025

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale use of butyl rubber in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the product has garnered huge demand across countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and Australia.

Key players profiled in the report include Nizhnekamskneftekhim JSC, Togliattikauchuk Ltd., Japan Butyl Company, Kiran Rubber Industries Pvt. Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical, Timco Rubber, Lanxess AG, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Yanhua Petrochemical Company.

Furthermore, as a part of corporate social responsibility, industry players are trying to coin new ways to lessen/mitigate the ecological damage caused as a result of the production of butyl rubber and this is likely to promote the business growth trends in the foreseeable future.

The global butyl rubber market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Bromo Butyl

Regular Butyl

Chloro Butyl

By Application

Adhesives, Sealants, Stoppers

Consumer products

Tires & Lubes

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial & Medical Gloves

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

