Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bike and Scooter Rental market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Bike and Scooter Rental Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Bike and Scooter Rental market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Bike and Scooter Rental Market- By Propulsion (Electric, Gasoline, and Pedal), By Service (Subscription-Based and Pay As You Go), By Vehicle (Scooter and Bike), By Operational Model (Station-Based and Dockless)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global bike and scooter rental market was estimated at 2.9 (USD Billion) in 2019 and is projected to be valued at 9.5 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The report offers valuation and analysis of surface protection tapes market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers an in-depth assessment of the market competition, inhibitions, sales forecasts, emerging trends, and industry-validated information. The report provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Key Growth Drivers

Massive demand for ridesharing activities across the globe is likely to define the growth of the bike and scooter rental industry over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, favorable economics of shared micromobility has ensured lower break-even points for the players in the bike and scooter rental industry. This will further prompt the expansion of the market over the forthcoming years. Moreover, shared micromobility, which is defined as shared e-bikes and e-scooters, is anticipated to transform the growth of the automotive sector in the U.S., China, and Europe.

Furthermore, shared micromobility is predicted to offer huge growth prospects to the transportation sector in cities and urban areas due to its ability to address critical transport issues of the urban populace. In addition to this, shared micromobility holds a key to reducing vehicle footprint and minimizing road congestion or traffic jams. All these aspects are anticipated to enlarge the scope of the bike and scooter rental industry over the ensuing years.

Apparently, few of the start-ups, as well as established players in the industry, have claimed significant positive unit economics metrics. Research analysts have predicted that there will be nearly over 200 shared micromobility trips by 2030. All these aspects will create lucrative growth opportunities for the bike and scooter rental market over the forecast period. Today, bikes can be located and unlocked through the use of smartphone Operational Model s and this is likely to upsurge the growth of the bike and scooter rental industry over the forecast timeframe.

Our research study focuses on the recent transformations observed in the industry along with the strategic plans & moves adopted by the market players to expand their regional presence as well as the business. Let us discuss the strategic moves made by a few of the reputed brands in the bike and scooter rental industry.

Ofo

In the first week of February 2020, a China-based bike sharing firm Ofo added ecommerce features on its app. According to the company sources, the new 4.0 version of the app focuses on four key areas including cash back & discount offerings through ecommerce services and deposit-free bike rental services.

Grab Holdings Inc.

In February 2020, a Singapore-based ridesharing firm Grab announced the acquisition of Bento, a leading B2B Robo-Advisor & Digital Wealth Technology Provider Based in Asia, for increasing its financial service offerings. For the record, Bento is likely to be renamed as Grab Invest. However, Grab has revealed that the acquisition will enable it to expand its service portfolio through wealth management & investment service offerings to the end-users, merchant partners, and driver partners.

Key players profiled in the report include Bird, Jump, Grow Mobility, Lime, Ofo, nextbike, COUP, and Cityscoot.

The global bike and scooter rental market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Pay As You Go

Subscription-Based

By Propulsion

Pedal

Electric

Gasoline

By Operational Model

Dockless

Station-Based

By Vehicle Propulsion

Bike

Scooter

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Bike and Scooter Rental in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Bike and Scooter Rental Market- By Propulsion (Electric, Gasoline, and Pedal), By Service (Subscription-Based and Pay As You Go), By Vehicle (Scooter and Bike), By Operational Model (Station-Based and Dockless)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580