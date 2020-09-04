Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Data Center Power market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Data Center Power Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Data Center Power market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Data Center Power Market – By Solution (Power Distribution & Measurement, Power Backup, and Cabling Infrastructure), By Service (System Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance), By End-User Solution (Enterprise data center, Mid-sized data center, and Large Data Center), By Vertical (Energy, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government & Defense, Research & Academia, Manufacturing, Telecommunication & IT, Retail, and Others), and Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global data center power market is slated to be valued at 5.9 (USD Billion) by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% over 2019-2025. The report offers valuation and analysis of the data center power industry on a global as well as regional level. The study offers an in-depth assessment of the industry competition, restraints, sales estimates, opportunities, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).

Introduction

Data centers are power intensive structures that have increased in proportion and size with the escalating popularity of the digital economy. Furthermore, though data center workloads have increased exponentially, the rise in the demand for power in data centers has been fulfilled through the acceptance of stern measures pertaining to improving power efficiency. Additionally, a proclivity towards cloud-based services has resulted in a reduction of outages and assisted in incessant & seamless supply of power in the data centers.

Key Growth Drivers

The rise in the digitization resulting in a rapid expansion of digital infrastructure will define the growth of the data center power industry over the forthcoming years. Moreover, power-efficient solutions have replaced the traditional architecture of the data center electricity supply. Additionally, the emerging cloud managed services market is predicted to lucratively influence the data center power market dynamics over the ensuing years.

Furthermore, accelerating renewable energy demand and the need for addressing GHG emission concerns will enlarge the scope of the data center power industry over the forthcoming years. The massive necessity of energy conservation has led to setting up of modular data centers and this, in turn, is likely to harvest the growth of data center power industry over the forthcoming years.

Our report also provides the current breakthroughs witnessed in the industry along with the competitive moves & competitive strategies adopted by the business players to expand their business.

North American Market To Accrue Huge Returns Over the Forecast Period

The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is attributed to large-scale setting up of ˜hyperscale data centers in the countries like the U.S. Furthermore, use of bottom-up modeling framework by the industry players in the countries like the U.S. is anticipated to impact the business landscape over the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new frameworks or business models will not only transform the growth phase or growth trajectory of the industry but will add new dimensions to the business.

Key players profiled in the report include Emerson Electric Company, ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Delta Power Solutions, Eaton, Rittal GmbH & Co KG, Raritan Inc, Tripp Lite, Server Technology, Inc, Black Box Corporation, Cyber Power System, HP Enterprise Company, and Caterpillar Inc.

The global data center power market is segmented as follows:

By Service

Support and maintenance

Training and consulting

System integration

By Solution

Power backup

Power distribution and measurement

Cabling infrastructure

By Vertical

Energy

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government and defense

Research and academia

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Retail

Others

By End-User Type

Enterprise data center

Mid-sized data center

Large data center

