Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the Cardiac Mapping market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the Cardiac Mapping market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at global level from 2016 to 2026.

The report covers in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global Cardiac Mapping market. To understand the competitive landscape in the global Cardiac Mapping, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the global Cardiac Mapping market based on Product, Indication, and Region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

The contact cardiac mapping category is estimated to expand at a faster rate owing to the advantages provided by contact cardiac mapping, such as identifying precise locations of mapping and ablation catheters in 3D environment and also the multi-electrode basket catheter, helps record a few beats to uncover the arrhythmia circuit. In addition, the demand for cardiac mapping devices for detecting complex arrhythmias will further propel the market growth. The increasing occurrences of AF across the globe will support market growth as well. Furthermore, the reason behind the dominance of the Cardiac Mapping market in North America is the rise in approval rate of mapping systems and clinical trials authenticating cardiac mapping systems in the U.S., high incidence of CVDs, rise in government funding for research, and growing older population in Canada.

On the basis of product, the global Cardiac Mapping market is sectored into Contact Cardiac mapping systems and Non-contact Cardiac mapping systems. Based on indication, the market for cardiac mapping is segmented into Atrial Fibrillation, Atrial Flutter, Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry tachycardia (AVNRT), and Others. The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Some of the key players in the global Cardiac Mapping market include Medtronic, Abbott, Lepu Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Catheter Precision, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Acutus Medical, EP Solutions SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AngioDynamics, BIOTRONIK, BioSig Technologies, CoreMap, APN Health, Kardium, and Epmap-System.

The report on the global Cardiac Mapping market is segmented into:

Global Cardiac Mapping Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Contact Cardiac mapping systems

Electroanatomical mapping

Basket catheter mapping

Traditional endocardial catheter mapping

Non-contact Cardiac mapping systems

Global Cardiac Mapping Market: By Indication Segmentation Analysis

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

AVNRT

Others

Global Cardiac Mapping Market: By Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

