Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Identity Solutions market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Identity Solutions Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Identity Solutions market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the Digital Identity Solutions market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the Digital Identity Solutions market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at global level from 2016 to 2026.

The report covers in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global Digital Identity Solutions market. To understand the competitive landscape in the global Digital Identity Solutions market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the global Digital Identity Solutions market based on Solution, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Authentication Type, Vertical, and Region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

The key factors fuelling the global Digital Identity Solutions market include the growing focus on advancing end-to-end customer experience. The increasing risks of cyberattacks have increased the inclination of business parties opting for on-premises owing to its high security. These factors are anticipated to help propel the global Digital Identity Solutions market growth. The affordable prices and easy installation of on-premises help increase the demand for digital identity solutions across various regions. Moreover, the rising awareness about identity and authentication-related frauds has increased the integration of digital identity solutions across verticals, including healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense verticals. This factors has increased the adoption of digital identity solutions, thereby surging the growth of the targeted market.

Based on solution, the global Digital Identity Solutions market is divided into Biometrics and Non-Biometrics. In terms of authentication type, the market for digital identity solutions is segregated into Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor Authentication. By deployment mode, the market is sectored into Cloud and On-Premises. On the basis of organization size, the global Digital Identity Solutions market is categorized into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Based on vertical, the market is classified into Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Energy and Utility, and Others. The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Some of the key players of the global Digital Identity Solutions market include Thales Group, NEC, GBG PLC, Telus Corp., Jumio, Samsung SDS, IDEMIA, Refinitiv, ForgeRock, Vintegris Tech, Duo Security, AU10TIX, Tessi, Imageware Systems, Syntizen, Intesa (IBM), Verisec, Signicat, Smartmatic, and RaulWalter.

The report on the global Digital Identity Solutions market is segmented into:

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Biometrics

Non-Biometrics

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Authentication Type Segmentation Analysis

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Deployment Mode Segmentation Analysis

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Organization Size Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Verticals Segmentation Analysis

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Energy and Utility

Others

Global Digital Identity Solutions Market: By Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

