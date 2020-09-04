Seeds are fertilized, mature ovules or an embryonic enclosed in a protective outer covering. All plants mostly produce seeds and often rely on the seeds to replicate themselves over successive seasons and years. Seeds are of immense economic and biological importance. Seeds contain high protein, starch and oil reserves that help in the early stages of growth and development of the plant. These reserves make many different types of cereals and legumes primary food sources for a large proportion of the world. Seeds are commercially available in different shapes, sizes and types.

The seed market has gained sustainable growth owing factors such as a growing global population and scarcity of resources, such as land and water. High investment in research & development in the agriculture sector has led to new product innovation which has further enhanced the growth of the seed market. Modernization of agriculture and rising use of wasteland for agriculture is another driving factor augmenting the demand for seed market. However, the ban on the use of genetically modified crops in certain regions will restrain the growth of the seeds market during the forecast period. Developments in seed technology have increased the momentum of the industry’s growth and the introduction of genetically modified crops has further boosted the seed market.

