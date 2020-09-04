Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the In-Vehicle Infotainment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on In-Vehicle Infotainment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the In-Vehicle Infotainment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ In-Vehicle Infotainment Market -By Component (Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Head-Up Display), By Operating System (Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and Others), By Service (Entertainment Services, Navigation Services, E-Call, and Vehicle Diagnostics), By Connectivity (3G, 4G, and 5G), By Form (Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated), By Location (Front Row and Rear Row), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV), and By Region-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the In-Vehicle Infotainment market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2015 to 2019 along with forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the In-Vehicle Infotainment market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at global level from 2015 to 2025.

The report covers in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market. To understand the competitive landscape in the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market based on Component, Operating System, Connectivity, Form, Location, Vehicle Type, and Region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

The burgeoning efforts of governments for developing safety and security solutions, escalating demand for smartphone features in cars, and mechanical advancements are expected to augment the In-Vehicle Infotainment market. In addition, the high requirement for an infotainment system with a front row display in every vehicle is likely to propel the growth of the In-Vehicle Infotainment market. Furthermore, the requirement for various kinds of information (internet, navigation, weather forecast, etc.) and entertainment (video and audio) services among the users will further support the growth of the market.

The automakers are continuously focusing on upgrading their infotainment technology to match up to growing competition, which will, in turn, bolster the market across various regions. Likewise, various unsettling factors including government regulations and cost standardization of service plans are projected to propel the In-Vehicle Infotainment market. The increasing demand for luxury, advanced information, comfort, entertainment services, and promising government mandates regarding safety and security will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment market. The advancements being made in the infotainment technology by the key players are anticipated to supplement the growth of the In-Vehicle Infotainment market. Apart from this, the rising demand for premium cars owing to rising GDP, escalating per capita income, and improved purchasing power are other factors fuelling the In-Vehicle market.

On the basis of component, the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market is segmented into Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Telematics Control Unit, and Head-Up Display. Based on operating system, the market is divided into Linux, QNX, Microsoft, and Others. In terms of service, the market for in-vehicle infotainment is sectored into Entertainment Services, Navigation Services, E-Call, and Vehicle Diagnostics. By connectivity, the market is classified into 3G, 4G, and 5G. Based on form, the global In-Vehicle Infotainment market is categorized into Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated. On the basis of location, the market is segregated into Front Row and Rear Row. In terms of vehicle type, the In-Vehicle Infotainment market is sectored into Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV. The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

The global In-Vehicle Infotainment market is dominated by major players including Alpine Electronics, Robert Bosch, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The report on global In-Vehicle Infotainment market is segmented into:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Service Segmentation Analysis

Entertainment Services

Navigation Services

E-Call

Vehicle Diagnostics

Others

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit

Control Panel

Telematics Control Unit

Head-Up Display

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Location Segmentation Analysis

Front Row

Rear Row

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Connectivity Segmentation Analysis

3G

4G

5G

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Operating System Segmentation Analysis

Linux

QNX

Microsoft

Others

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market: By Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

