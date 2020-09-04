Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the tonic water market in the coming period.

Increasing intake of alcohol beverages worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the tonic water market. Furthermore, the growing number of clubs and lounges which are expected to boost the need for such mixes is also projected to influence the tonic water market significantly. Moreover, growing numbers of distilleries producing gin are fueling the tonic water market. The increasing rate of health awareness among people to cut down calorie rate is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the tonic water market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Fever-Tree

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Hansen Beverage

SodaStream Inc.

A.S. Watson Group

FENTIMANS

Seagram Company Ltd.

Schweppes

Bradleys Tonic Co.

JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Tonic Water market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Tonic Water market segments and regions.

The research on the Tonic Water market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Tonic Water market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Tonic Water market.

Tonic Water Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

