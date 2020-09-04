Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Magnetic Separator market.

Abstract

This report analyzes and estimates the magnetic separator market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with the forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD ***). The report offers detailed insights of the magnetic separator market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at a global level from 2016 to 2025.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global magnetic separator market. To understand the competitive landscape in the magnetic separator market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

The research study provides a decisive view on the global magnetic separator market based on separator type, magnet type, material type, cleaning type, end-user, and region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

Growing concerns regarding environmental pollution are promoting the recycling trend across the globe, which in turn fuels the global magnetic separators market growth. The key factors driving the global magnetic separator market are rapid urbanization, a considerable rise in smart city projects in the developing economies, and government-designed quality standards for the food & beverage sector.

The demand for hygienic food items, pharmaceutical products, and beverages in the Asia Pacific is surging at a considerable rate, thereby flourishing the regional magnetic separator market. Moreover, the augmenting efforts by governments to promote the recycling sector in the region are also going to fuel the demand for magnetic separators.

The report encompasses the comprehensive analytical study of the global magnetic separators market by segmenting it on the basis of separator type, magnet type, material type, cleaning type, end-user, and region. Based on separator type, the global market is segmented into magnetic separator equipment, standalone magnetic separators, and others. By magnet type, the market is categorized into permanent magnets and electromagnets. Based on the type of material, the global market is divided into wet and dry. On the basis of cleaning type, the market is classified into manual and automatic. By end-user, the market is fractioned into chemical & pharmaceutical, recycling, ceramics, paper & plastics, mining, glass & textile, food & beverages, and others. The regional segmentation comprises the past, present, and estimated demand for the Middle East & Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. The regional segment is further split into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina among others.

Some of the essential players flourishing the global magnetic separator market, but not restricted to include Industrial Magnetics, Metso, Bunting Magnetics, K.W. Supply Magneetsystemen B.V., Kanetec, Eclipse Magnetics, Malvern Engineering, Eriez, Magnetic Products, STEINERT, Weifang GUOTE Mining Equipment, Jupiter Magnetics, Goudsmit Magnetics, Permanent Magnets, Sollau, Nippon Magnetics, Innovative Magnetic Technologies, Multotec, Shandong Huate Magnet Technology, and LONGi Magnet.

The global magnetic separator market is segmented as:

Global Magnetic Separator Market: Separator Type Segmentation Analysis

Magnetic Separator Equipment

Roller

Drum

Eddy Current Separators

Overband

Standalone Magnetic Separators

Plate

Bars & Rods

Drawers

Chute& Humps

Grates

Filters

Pulleys

Others

Global Magnetic Separator Market: Magnet Type Segmentation Analysis

Permanent Magnets

Electromagnets

Global Magnetic Separator Market: Material Type Segmentation Analysis

Wet

Dry

Global Magnetic Separator Market: Cleaning Type Segmentation Analysis

Manual

Automatic

Global Magnetic Separator Market: End-User Segmentation Analysis

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Recycling

Ceramics

Paper & Plastics

Mining

Glass & Textile

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Magnetic separator Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

