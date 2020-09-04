Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hyperscale Data Center Market market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global hyperscale data center market report has been segmented on the basis of end-use, application, and region.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Overview

The hyperscale data center is advanced data centers that customized according to the requirement of an organization. The hyperscale data center offers single largely scalable compute architecture.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Dynamics

Among the factors projected to drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market include the application of these data center across various industry verticals, higher energy efficiency, reduced cost of ownership, and open compute projects. Increasing demand for online services such as gaming websites, social networking, big data, e-commerce, Hadoop, and live channels are creating an enormous volume of data that requires to be stored and processed, which is projected to drive the growth of the global market in the next few years. Requirements for data storage continuous changes which in turn boost demand for cloud computing services, and in turn drive the growth of the hyperscale data canter market.

However, the enormous heat produced by hyperscale data centers coupled with insufficiency of cooling methods is a key factor projected to hamper the growth of the global market. In addition, higher investment required for installation these type of data centers is expected to restrain the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

Furthermore, increasing the data center traffic and increasing demand for IoT based services are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the data center manufacturers, and support the growth of the global market.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-use segments, the colocation providers segment is projected to account major share the global market. The cloud providers segment is projected to register moderate growth rate over the next 10 years.

Among the application segments, the IT & telecommunication segment is estimated to contribute major share in the global market owing to increasing demand for IT services, which in turn boost demand for hyperscale data center. Furthermore, the BFSI segment is projected to account the highest revenue share owing to fraud detection, increasing consumer trends, fraud detection, and the huge competition in the financial sector.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Region Analysis

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the highest revenue share in the global market owing to the growing demand for cloud-based service from small, medium, and large enterprises. In addition, some factors contributing to the growth of the market are growing banking sectors in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China.

North America hyperscale data center market is projected to register moderate growth rate in the next few years. The growth for the market is attributed to the rising number of hyperscale data center arranged by multinational companies. Moreover, the increasing demand for cloud computing solutions in the US and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the hyperscale data center market in North America.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End-Use:

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Segmentation by Application:

Manufacturing

Government Utilities

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy

