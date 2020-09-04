Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Popcorn Market market.

Global Popcorn Market: Overview

Popcorn is a snack made of corn or maize kernel that is popped when heated. In other words, corn kernels are heated with butter or vegetable oil in microwave, pot, stove, or kettle in order to make popcorn. It is a rich source of fiber, polyphenolic compounds, antioxidants, vitamin B complex, and other proteins. Popcorn is the most favorite snack consumed in movie theatres, homes, fairs, sports events, and other public places. Presently, popcorns are available in various flavors such as Caramel Corn, Cheese, New Double Butter, Sugar-free Caramel, Bacon Cheddar, and many others. It has many health benefits such as improves digestion, lowers cholesterol level, controls blood sugar, prevents aging, helps in weight loss.

Global Popcorn Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of healthy snack among individuals, coupled with health benefits of popcorn are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for microwave oven in residential and commercial sector, coupled with growing demand for popcorns in house, office, and others, and high spending capacity are factors expected drive growth of the global market in the near future. Furthermore, increasing number of commercial places such as movie theatres, stadiums, and multiplexes in developing countries, changing eating habits of individuals, and growing demand for vegan snack are other factors expected to support revenue growth in the global popcorn market.

However, availability of other substitutes including chips, nuts, yogurt, and pretzels is a factor which may hamper growth of the global popcorn market.

Global Popcorn Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the ready-to-eat popcorn segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution and register significant CAGR in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing number of working population, and various manufacturers focusing on launching new products with different flavors.

Among the end user segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for highest revenue share contribution in the global market, followed by revenue share of the household segment. This is primarily attributed to, increasing number of theatres, malls, and others, coupled with high disposable income of individuals, especially in developing economies.

Global Popcorn Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to high corn production in states such as Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, and Illinois in the US. In addition, availability of raw materials, increasing disposable income, and high consumption of popcorn as snacks in sports events, theaters, and public places are among some of the other major factors that propel growth of the popcorn market in North America. The Asia Pacific popcorn market is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate in the next 10 years. Increasing demand for popcorns as it is gluten-free and naturally has low fat, calories, and sodium. This is a factor expected to augment growth of the global market.

Global Popcorn Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Microwave Popcorn

Ready-to-eat Popcorn

Segmentation by End User:

Household

Commercial

