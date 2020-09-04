Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tamarind Extract Market market.

Global Tamarind Extract Market: Overview

Tamarind is a delicious sour and sweet fruit and it has its own distinct flavor. It is used for manufacturing of tamarind concentrate, that used in preparation of fruit juice, pickles and sauces, etc. Tamarind extract is used in food products to enhance flavors and as natural additives owing to its various properties such as antifungal, antimicrobial, antioxidant and antiseptic. In addition, it is used in cosmetic products which act as a skin hydrating agent and bleaching agent. Tamarind extract consumption helps in common cold, fever, digestive problems, conjunctivitis, etc.

Global Tamarind Extract Market: Dynamics

Rapidly growing food and beverage industry across the globe is a major factor expected to drive growth of tamarind extract market in the next coming years. Rising demand for tamarind extract products due to its anti-oxidant properties to enhance immune system and reduce risk of cancer is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market during the forecast period. Additionally, tamarind extract has therapeutic properties such as high concentration of vitamin C and dietary fiber, which is used for purifying the blood. This is a factor projected to boost growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for tamarind extract in cosmetic & personal care industry is among some other factors expected to increase demand of the tamarind extract globally.

However, stringent rules and regulations associated with tamarind extracts is a factor expected to restrain growth of the global market.

Global Tamarind Extract Market: Segment Analysis

Among the form segments, the paste segment is expected to register significant revenue growth in the next coming years, due to its various applications including food, beverage, household products.

Among the application segments, the food is expected to account for significant revenue share, due to increasing demand for tamarind extract based food products among individuals across the globe.

Among the distribution channels segments, the indirect segment is expected to account for major revenue share during the forecast period.

Global Tamarind Extract Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register major revenue share and projected to dominate the target market, due to presence of major manufacturer and exporter of tamarind extract in countries such as India. The huge availability of wild tamarinds in Thailand and Indonesia is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing adoption of Ayurveda and investment in the healthcare industry is expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. The North America market is expected to account for significant revenue growth in the global market, followed by Europe market. This can be attributed to developed food processing industries in these regions. In addition, the tamarind extract is widely used in hair care and skin care products due to high demand for organic cosmetic products in the regions.

Global Tamarind Extract Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Paste

Powder

Segmentation by Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Households

Segmentation by Distribution Channels:

Direct

Indirect

