Global White Pepper Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global white pepper market report has been segmented on the basis of source, end user, and region.

Global White Pepper Market: Overview

Spices are an essential ingredient in food preparation because of their flavors. It is also widely used in medical preparation owing to various health benefits. Among the spices, pepper is most commonly used, and is available in two forms i.e., black and white. Both black and white pepper are obtained from the same source but are processed separately. White pepper is produced from the dried fruit of pepper plant after elimination of outer layer. It is usually mild than black pepper but less complex. White pepper has characteristic flavor due to essential oil and characteristic pungency and biting taste due to a bio-active component known as piperine. The white pepper essential oil is used in fragrances and flavor industry as well as for cream or white based curries and gravies owing to its color.

Global White Pepper Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for white pepper in food & beverages industry owing to its aroma and pungency characteristics is a major factor expected to drive the global market. Growing use of white pepper in nutraceutical industry owing to its health benefits such as reducing risk of cancer, enhance proper digestion, and provides excellent antioxidant effect is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market to a significant extent. Increasing preference for organic spices among consumers is one of the other factors expected to support growth of the global market in the near future.

However, white pepper can cause side effects such as rashes on skin when applied directly onto the skin and high price of white pepper are among some of the other factors which may hamper growth of the global white pepper market.

Global White Pepper Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end user segments, the food & beverages segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to its properties such as enhanced flavor and aroma. It is ideally used in white sauces, pasta salads, and seafood dishes.

Among the source segment, natural segment is expected to account for major revenue share contribution in the global market. The organic segment is projected to register moderate CAGR in terms of revenue, due to increasing consumer preference for organic food.

Global White Pepper Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register major share in terms of revenue in the global white pepper market. Vietnam account for largest exporter and producer of white pepper, followed by Indonesia, India, and Sri Lanka in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing consumption of white pepper helps to lose weight, reduce arthritis and nasal congestion, and can control blood pressure. This is a factor expected to support revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region. The Latin America market is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in the global market, due to significant crop production in Brazil.

Global White Pepper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Natural

Organic

Segmentation by End User:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

