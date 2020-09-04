Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facial Implants Market market.

Global Facial Implants Market: Overview

Facial implants are medical device mainly used to correct facial structure or to provide defined facial features including the jawline, chin, and cheeks with the help of advanced technology. Many individuals preferred facial implants surgery to enhance physical appearance or in medical crises including injuries and accidents. In addition, the facial implants are designed for reconstructive or augmentative surgeries which gives permanent and long lasting results to the end user. The facial implants available in various material, sizes, and shapes and largely preferred for a comprehensive and better look of damaged facial part.

Global Facial Implants Market: Dynamics

Growing personal and facial look concern among young population, rising medical tourism across the globe, and rising number of cosmetic surgeries in developing and developed economies are major factors projected to propel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness about facial implant surgery among individuals and rising adoption of facial aesthetic surgery especially among celebrities and young generations are other factors projected to proliferate growth of the global facial implants market.

Increasing incidences of sports-related facial trauma among individuals and growing demand for minimally invasive facial surgeries across the globe are major factors among others expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing individual expenditure on healthcare across the globe and growing demand for various types of implant and surgeries among individuals to improve facial aesthetics are other factors forecasted to boost growth of the global market.

Furthermore, high focus on R&D activities and technological advancement in the facial implants by major facial implants manufacturers are among other factors projected to fuel the target market growth in the upcoming years.

However, increasing awareness about adverse side-effects and surgical complications of facial implants is key factor expected to hamper the growth of the global facial implant market.

Global Facial Implants Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of silicone facial implants among individuals in many regions of the globe due to high physical appearance care among individuals is the primary factor rising revenue growth of the silicone facial implants among the material type segments.

Global Facial Implants Market: Region Analysis

The facial implants market in North America dominates in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to the rising number of cosmetic surgery and availability of technologically advanced healthcare facilities in the countries such as Canada and US in this region. The market in Latin America is expected to second highest revenue share in the target market followed by the market in the Asia Pacific, owing to the high presence of skilled medical professional and rising number of medical tourists in the countries such as Mexico, Brazil, India, Japan, and China in these regions. The market in Europe and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to register steady growth, owing to raising awareness about facial implant treatment among individuals in the various countries in these regions.

Global Facial Implants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material Type:

EPTFE Facial Implants

Silicone Facial Implants

Rigid Polyethylene Facial Implants

Segmentation by Application:

Cheek Implant

Chin Implant

Nasal Implant

Jaw Implant

Segmentation by Procedure:

Facelift Surgery

Rhinoplasty

Eyelid surgery

Segmentation by End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Hospitals

Trauma Center

Super Specialty Clinics

