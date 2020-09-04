Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fresh Food Packaging Market market.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market: Overview

Fresh food packaging plays an important role in order to protect food from the contamination and avoid microorganism during storage and transportation activity. Such packaging provides total protection from spoiling of food, damage, and avoids also any chemical, physical, or biological changes in the food items.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for fresh food among the health-conscious population is one of the key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, the rapid growth of the food and beverage sector in developed and developing countries is projected to augment growth of the target market. Moreover, technological advancements in food packaging technologies and increasing adoption of smart labels such as RFID tags and smart sensor tag, which aids to store information digitally and adoption of attractive packaging in order to increase the sales are some factors anticipated to augment growth of the target market. Furthermore, rising demand for innovative packaging solutions the is another factor projected to propel the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, environmental concerns associated with the usage of plastic material may challenge growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the material type segments, the plastic segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares of the global market. This is attributed to various properties of a plastic material such as durability, light-weight nature, and flexibility.

Among the packaging technology segments, the antimicrobial packaging segment is anticipated to register substantial growth. It is designed by incorporating antimicrobial substances within it that prevents microbial growth during postharvest storage and transportation.

Among the application segments, the fruits and vegetable segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing awareness regarding benefits associated with the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific fresh food packaging market is anticipated to contribute significant revenue shares in the target market. This is attributed to the rapidly growing food and beverages sector in this region. Growing consumption of ready-to-eat fresh food among the young population, changing lifestyle, and raising awareness about hygienic food products are some key factor projected to support the revenue growth of the target market. In addition, increasing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables in emerging countries such as India and China is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. North America fresh food packaging market is expected to register significant growth, owing to the advent of new technologies. In addition, increasing consumption of pre-packaged fresh food and new regulation for packing materials are projected to augment growth of the target market in this region.

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Metal

Paper & Paper board

Plastics

Glass

Segmentation by Packaging Technology:

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Antimicrobial Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Others (Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Cardboard Boxes, and Cans)

Segmentation by Application:

Sea Food and Meat

Vegetables and Fruits

Baby Nutrition

Baked Goods

Ready Meals

Others (Bars, Biscuits & Cereals, Crisp, Snacks & Nuts, Dairy & Ice Cream, Confectionery)

