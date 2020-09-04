Vendor Management Software Market 2020 Industry Research Report Vendor Management Software Market valued approximately USD 4.61 billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The Vendor Management Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Market Overview: The Global Vendor Management Software market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the Vendor management is also known as supplier management. Vendor management software performs initial registration, ongoing performance assessment, recording non-conformance, implementing corrective or preventative actions, and tracking results. Vendor management software enables organizations to control costs, drive service excellence, and mitigate risks to gain increased value from vendors. Surging utility of cloud computing, escalating need to reduce administrative costs, increasing demand from mainly small and medium scale organizations and surging need of compliance management are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM Emptoris

Intelex Technologies

Master Control

MetricStream

SAP Ariba

Zycus

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Vendor Management Software market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Vendor Management Software Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Vendor Management Software Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Vendor Management Software Market Industry Analysis Chapter 5. Vendor Management Software Market, by Deployment Model

Chapter 6. Vendor Management Software Market, by Industry Verticals

Chapter 7. Vendor Management Software Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

