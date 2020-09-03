Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tahini Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tahini Market Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tahini Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Tahini Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Tahini Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global tahini market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Tahini Market: Overview

Tahini is a condiment or thick paste prepared from sesame seeds. It is a source of Vitamin B, calcium, and proteins. Tahini is rich in fatty acids, which has several health benefits such as it helps to maintain healthy skin. In addition, it is enriched in Vitamin E, that is beneficial for the slowing down aging. Tahini contains more proteins than other sources, which includes milk, soy, nuts, and others. The tahini-based sauces are used as a garnish in salads and topping for vegetables and meat in the Middle-Eastern cuisine.

Global Tahini Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of tahini paste and sauce in the food and beverage industry is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global tahini market over the next few years. Growing demand for the conventional Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern foods and dishes, such as Hummus and Baba ghanoush across the globe is another factor projected to drive growth of the global market. In addition, increasing use of tahini sauces, condiments, and dressings owing to rising popularity among consumers in developed economies, is expected to drive growth of the global market over the next few years. Growing demand for ready-to-eat food products in developing economies owing to busy lifestyle and rising disposable income of individuals are factors estimated to support growth of the potential market.

However, the high price of tahini based product is a major factor restraining growth of the global tahini market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the growing trend for homemade tahini sauce can affect demand for ready-made tahini sauce in the coming years.

Global Tahini Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the paste and spreads segment is projected to account significant revenue share in the global tahini market. Growing demand for tahini paste and spreads as an ingredient in several food products and dishes such as baba ghanoush, hummus, salads, fish fillets, and sandwiches in the developing countries is estimated to support growth of the segment.

Among the distribution channel segments, the modern retail segment is estimated to contribute major revenue share in the global market. Rising preference for online shopping among growing consumer across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Tahini Market: Region Analysis

The Middle East and Africa is projected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global tahini market in the next few years, owing to the increasing demand of Mediterranean recipes in the countries in this region. North America market is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global tahini market in the next few years. Growing health awareness among individuals and increasing popularity of ethnic dishes in the region is projected to support growth of the tahini market in North America.

The Europe market is anticipated to register moderate growth rate in the global tahini market, owing to growing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat food products, particularly in France and Italy.

Global Tahini Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Sauces/Dips

Desserts

Paste and Spreads

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Modern Retail

Conventional Retail

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Tahini Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Tahini Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580