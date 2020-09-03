Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the WebRTC Market market.

Global WebRTC Market: Overview

WebRTC stands for web real-time communication, which is an Internet browser that enables real-time communication between two browsers. WebRTC is also known as open source application programming interface (API). WebRTC offers a smoother point-to-point transfer of audio, data, and video communication that is accomplished by using two browsers. To transfer data in audio, video and data format webRTC uses session description protocol to create a connection for transferring data between two browsers. Also, webRTC uses HTML5 and JavaScript application programming interface to establish communication between browsers.

Global WebRTC Market: Dynamics

WebRTC offers some benefits such as easy to access, encrypted commercial telephony, and is more time efficient. These are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global webRTC market. WebRTC is easily accessible and mostly used by application developers as it offers an open source application programming interface. In addition, as compared to tradition systems, webRTC provides solutions at lower cost with enhanced systems. WebRTC is platform and device independent, which are factors projected to encourage preference.

Moreover, high demand for applications which enable secure real-time communication are expected to fuel growth of the global webRTC market. WebRTC offers new platforms and contexts for both telecommunication and data communication, due to which mobile device is becoming a major mode. WebRTC is designed to offer advantages such as network security reliability, efficiency, point-to-point communication and time to time delivery of contents. As a result, various industries are projected to adopt webRTC. Computers are used across almost all industries, and growing usage of the worldwide web and rising incidence of cyber-attacks has been resulting into high demand for webRTC.

However, confidentiality of data is a major concern due to increasing cyber-attacks, and this is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global webRTC market.

Global WebRTC Market: Segment Analysis

Among the end-use industry segments, the information technology and telecommunication segment is projected to account for largest revenue share in the global webRTC market. Increasing adoption of webRTC is major factor driving adoption and application of webRTC in IT and telecommunication sectors. Furthermore, growing demand for video conferencing and video calls in the IT industry is expected to continue to drive growth of revenue from this segment.

Global WebRTC Market: Region Analysis

North America market is projected to account for highest revenue share in the global webRTC market. Increasing adoption and proliferation of IT and telecom sectors are expected to drive growth of the market. Moreover, presence of leading vendors focusing on upgrading communication systems so as to enhance security over networks are among other factor expected to drive market growth.

Global WebRTC Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution:

Voice

Video

Data Sharing

Segmentation by Platform Provider:

Browser Platform Provider

Mobile Platform Provider

Unified Communication Platform Provider

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Telecommunications

Information Technology

Health Care

E-commerce

Education

Media and Entertainment

Banking Financial and Insurance Services

Others (Energy and Transportation)

