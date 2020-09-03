Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Wrinkle Products Market market.

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Overview

The anti-wrinkle products are mainly used to remove the appearance of wrinkle and fine lines and improve the appearance of the skin. Various types of anti-wrinkle products such as cleansers, serum, eye creams, and moisturizers are very popular across the globe and easily available in the market at affordable prices.

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing personal care concern among individual and rapid advancements in anti-wrinkle and anti-aging products are major factors projected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, expanding cosmetic products industry in developed and developing countries and increasing consumer demand for several types of anti-wrinkle products across the globe are other factors projected to fuel growth of the global anti-wrinkle products market.

Rising consciousness about physical appearance among individual and rising consumer spending on beauty care products are among other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for anti-wrinkle effective products and growing popularity of anti-wrinkle products that contain natural ingredients among consumers are some other factors projected to drive growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing product promotional strategies and high investment in research and development activities by major cosmetic products manufacturers are other factors expected to boost growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, the availability of counterfeit anti-wrinkle products in the market is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the global anti-wrinkle products market.

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Segment Analysis

The rapid adoption of eye creams among consumers due to various benefits associated with it is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the eye creams segment among the product type segment.

Among the end-user, the women segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global market, owing to high beauty consciousness among the female population and high adoption of anti-wrinkle products among women.

Increasing preference towards the herbal/natural anti-wrinkle products among consumers due to the high popularity of natural anti-wrinkle products across the globe is a major factor driving significant growth of the herbal/natural segment among the nature segment.

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market: Region Analysis

The Europe anti-wrinkle products market dominates the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the high presence of cosmetic products manufacturers in the various countries in the region. The market in North America is expected to register substantial growth in the global market followed by the market in the Asia Pacific, owing to high physical appearance concern among millennials and high adoption of luxury anti-wrinkle creams and moisturizers among individuals in various countries in these regions. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are projected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing preference towards the anti-wrinkle serum and creams among individuals in many countries in these regions.

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Moisturizers

Eye Creams

Cleansers

Serum

Segmentation by Nature:

Herbal/Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Segmentation by End-user:

Women

Men

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Medical/Pharmacy Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Outlets

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Beauty Stores

